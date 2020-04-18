Fast News

The coronavirus disease has infected at least 2.2 million people and killed more than 150,000 globally. Here are the updates for April 18:

Staff members of the Tokyo metropolitan government wearing protective face masks march as they call for people to stay home after the government announced the state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), outbreak at an entertainment and amusement district in Tokyo, Japan April 14, 2020. (Reuters)

Confirmed Japan coronavirus cases hit 10,000

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan rose to 10,000 on Saturday, NHK public broadcaster said, just days after a state of emergency was extended to the entire nation in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier appealed to the nation to stay indoors as new cases hit a record in the capital of Tokyo and fears medical services could fail in rural areas that are home to many elderly prompted the expansion of the state of emergency from an original seven areas.

At least 200 people have died from the virus in Japan, but Tokyo remains the hardest-hit area, reporting 201 new infections on Friday alone - a new record.

South Korea sees lowest daily jump since February 20

South Korea has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily jump since February 20, continuing a downward trend as officials discuss more sustainable forms of social distancing that allows for some communal and economic activity.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 10,653 cases and 232 virus-related deaths.



The caseload continued to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where officials say the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since a surge of infections in late February.

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths



Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation's total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said.

Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok and had a history of going to public areas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

No new deaths were reported and 1,787 people have recovered, he said.

Thailand has reported 47 fatalities since the outbreak escalated in January.

Peru sees 26 more new deaths

The death toll in Peru rose to 300 after 26 additional fatalities from the coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Officials said the number of cases of the virus stood at 13,489 after 998 new cases were diagnosed. Overall, 6,541 patients have recovered.

Peru had its first death from the virus March 20 while the first case was seen March 6.

US surpasses 700,000 coronavirus cases

The United States passed 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

With the highest number of cases and deaths of any country in the world, the US had recorded 700,282 cases and 36,773 deaths as of 0030 GMT, according to the Baltimore-based university.

That marked an increase of 3,856 deaths in the past 24 hours, but that figure likely includes "probable" virus-linked deaths, which had not previously been counted.

This week, New York City said it would add 3,778 "probable" virus deaths to its official count.

Mexico registers 578 new cases of coronavirus

Mexican health officials reported 578 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 60 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 6,875 cases and 546 deaths.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the country might have nearly 56,000 people infected.

First coronavirus death in northern Syria - UN

A man in his fifties has become the first person to die from the coronavirus outbreak in the northeastern part of war-torn Syria, UN officials said.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said it received notice on Thursday of the death from WHO, which was not immediately available for comment.

The dead man was said to be 53 years old.

Chile preparing 'progressive' reopening of economy

Chile President Sebastian Pinera said his government is preparing a "progressive" restart of economic activity in the country that has been in lockdown for 45 days over the pandemic.

The South American country has recorded more than 9,200 coronavirus cases and 116 deaths.

Amid a general lockdown, curfew and school closures, Chile also ordered the mandatory wearing of masks on public transportation, in elevators and at gatherings of more than 10 people.

Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus

The Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, died on Friday after contracting Covid-19, two presidency spokesmen said on Twitter.

Kyari, who was in his 70s and had underlying health problems including diabetes, was the top official aide to 77-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the most powerful men in the country.

Kyari's was the highest profile death due to the disease in the West African country, which has 493 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies