Philadelphia police are investigating the latest mass shooting to hit the US, after multiple shooters opened fire into a crowd, killing at least three people and injuring 11.

Philadelphia Police described the investigation as "fluid," saying there were still "a lot of unanswered questions." (AP)

Three people have been killed and 11 others wounded in the US city of Philadelphia after multiple shooters opened fire into a crowd on a busy street, police have said.

The nighttime barrage on Saturday marked the latest mass shooting to jolt the United States, a country in the grips of a gun violence epidemic that shows no signs of abating.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that two men and a woman were killed, adding that officers responding to the incident "observed several active shooters shooting into the crowd."

Numerous officers patrolling the popular nightlife area were already on the scene when the first shots were heard, a police deployment that Pace described as "standard" for the area on summer weekend nights.

A responding officer fired at one of the shooters, who dropped his gun and fled, though it was unclear whether the man was hit, Pace said.

Local media reported that no arrests had been made, and that as of Sunday morning the streets where the chaos erupted remained closed.

Pace said two semi-automatic handguns, one with an extended magazine, were recovered at the scene. He added that police would have to wait until morning to review surveillance footage from nearby businesses that were closed on Saturday night.

US gun violence

The United States has been rocked by a series of high-profile mass shootings in recent weeks, including at a school in Uvalde, Texas, a church in California, a grocery store in New York and a hospital in Oklahoma. The incidents have collectively left dozens dead.

The Inquirer reported that another person was fatally shot just blocks from the scene about two hours later, but police said that the two incidents were not believed to be linked.

During warmer months, gun violence tends to spike in the United States, where there were an estimated 393 million guns in circulation in 2020, more than the number of people.

Over the last two decades, "more school-age children have died from guns than on-duty police officers and active duty military combined. Think about that," Biden said.

A bipartisan group of US senators met on Thursday to discuss a package of firearms controls, but Republicans have historically resisted tougher gun laws.

Gun violence in the United States has killed 18,564 so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings nationwide. Nearly 10,300 of those have been suicides, it reported.

Since the Uvalde massacre on May 24 at least 26 new mass shootings have taken place, according to the archive.

