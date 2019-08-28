The attorney general is investigating whether the blaze which razed a bar and left another 13 people injured in Coatzacoalcos city was intentional.

Federal forces keep watch at a crime scene following a deadly fire at a bar in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico. August 28, 2019. (Reuters)

A fire at a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos has left 23 people dead and 13 injured on Tuesday.

The blaze burned through the bar, killing eight women and 15 men. The injured were receiving treatment at hospitals.

The state prosecutor's office in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz said the fire may have been started with gasoline bombs.

The attorney general was investigating the fire to determine if it was intentional.

The possible attack came almost eight years to the day after a fire at a casino in the northern city of Monterrey killed 52 people.

The Zetas drug cartel staged that attack to enforce demands for protection payments.

Source: Reuters