The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide surpasses 1 million with more than 52,000 deaths. Here are the latest updates for April 3:

Hotel employees hand out food to beach vendors, who are struggling due to the lack of tourists after the beach was closed as part of the measures issued by Mexico's government for the health emergency to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Acapulco, Mexico April 1, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, April 3 2020

Mexico coronavirus death toll rises to 50 – health official



The death toll in Mexico from coronavirus jumped to 50 on Thursday from 37 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus cases was 1,510, up by 132 cases.

US records 1,169 deaths in past 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,169 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker showed on Thursday, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began.



The toll reflected figures reported by the university between 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT) and the same time Thursday.



The grim record was previously held by Italy, where 969 people died on March 27.



The US has now recorded 5,926 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Globally, Italy still has the highest total death toll, with 13,915 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 10,003.

The US also recorded more than 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of officially reported cases in the country to more than 243,000, according to Johns Hopkins.



Panama registers 1,475 coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

Panama's health ministry said on Thursday it had registered 1,475 coronavirus cases in the Central American country, an increase of 158 from a day earlier.

It also registered five more deaths, bringing the total number to 37.

Panama, along with Peru, on Thursday started imposing stricter limits on how often people can leave their homes in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

