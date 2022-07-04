Fast News

The latest incident comes with gun violence fresh on the minds of many Americans, after a massacre on May 24 killed 19 school children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

US authorities are still searching for the suspect. (AP)

At least six people were dead and 19 were taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, US police have said.

The shooting in Highland Park disrupted the annual parade just after it began on Monday morning.

Highland Park Police said in a statement that five people were killed and 19 people were taken to hospitals. It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 hospitalised.

The police said authorities are still searching for the suspect and called it an active incident.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired.

A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies. Several witnesses told the newspaper that they heard gunfire.

Reportan tiroteo en desfile del 4 de Julio, 'Día de la Independencia de Estados Unidos', en Highland Park, Ilinois, Chicago, reportan heridos.



📸 Redes sociales pic.twitter.com/13n8irxYuE — La Jornada Estado de México (@JornadaEdomex) July 4, 2022

People running, screaming

Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.

Police told people: “Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here.”

Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming. A photo posted to social media appeared to show pools of blood near upturned chairs in downtown Highland Park.

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she hear d people yell about a shooter.

“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she told The Associated Press.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies