Congress halts session to count and confirm the electoral college vote won by Joe Biden in November presidential election as thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gather around Capitol.

The White House says National Guard troops along with other federal protective services are en route to the Capitol to help end an violent occupation by President Donald Trump’s supporters who are seeking to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Republican lawmakers have publicly called for Trump to more vocally condemn the violence and to call to an end to the occupation, which halted a joint session of Congress where lawmakers were beginning to count electoral votes.

Trump lost the November election to Democrat Joe Biden.

He has refused to concede and has worked over the last two months to convince his supporters that widespread voter fraud prevented his own victory.

Storming

The demonstrations flared as lawmakers met inside to formally certify Biden's victory over Trump in the November 3 election.

Law enforcement authorities struggled to maintain order.

The Senate and the House of Representatives, which were weighing objections to Biden's victory brought by a band of pro-Trump Republican lawmakers, abruptly and unexpectedly recessed.

Protesters barged inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled "Trump won that election."

Several dozen roamed through the halls, yelling, "Where are they?"

Some were also in the visitors' galleries.

A number of Republicans from both chambers had said they will challenge the certification of a handful of states in a last-ditch attempt to either negate Biden's win or delay the certification of his victory.

Other Republicans have said the effort is misguided and could damage the nation over the long-run.

They have urged the quick certification to clear the way for Biden to be sworn in as president on January 20.

Any challenge is expected to be rejected by the full House and Senate.

Pence won't stop Biden win certification

Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence, in defiance of President Trump, said on Wednesday that he will not intervene to stop the certification by Congress of Biden's victory.

"The Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said in a statement released as a joint session of Congress began to certify the electoral college votes from the November 3 election.

The statement was released as Trump urged Pence at a rally in Washington to decline to certify the results.

Arizona's electoral vote dispute

Republicans from the House and Senate objected to the counting of Arizona's electoral vote, forcing votes in both chambers on Biden's victory in the state.

The objection was made by Arizona Republican Paul Gosar and was signed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Both are Republicans.

The two chambers now have two hours to debate the challenge.

Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes. In all, eight lawsuits challenging Biden's Arizona win have failed, in part over a lack of evidence.

The state's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of an election challenge because the plaintiff lacked the right to bring the suit in the first place. The woman wasn't a registered voter when she sued.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, has said there were no irregularities with the vote in her state.

Trump slams 'weak' Republicans

Earlier, President Trump took aim at Republican members of Congress who have refused to join him in his effort to contest the results of the November election.

Trump told a large crowd of supporters gathered on the Ellipse that they needed to vote these Republicans out of office by putting up challengers in primary elections to push them out.

"If they don't fight, we have to primary the hell out of the ones that don't fight," Trump said, calling the Republicans who aren't siding with him "weak."

He named and praised Republicans who have pledged to contest the electoral votes of some states on Capitol Hill.

His supporters, who braved chilly, windy conditions, chanted "Fight for Trump!"

