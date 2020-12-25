Fast News

The US leader never accepted the conclusions of US intelligence and special counsel Robert Mueller that Moscow intervened in the election four years ago to aid his upset victory, calling it a "hoax" and "fake news."

US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US, December 23, 2020. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump has pardoned more than two dozen people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, in the latest wave of clemency to benefit longtime associates and supporters.

Trump's pardons of five people from his 2016 election campaign caps his effort to bleach out the stain on his tenure of the Russia interference investigation.

He has also claimed that his predecessor Barack Obama and a so-called "deep state" of anti-Trump officials conspired with the investigation to destroy his presidency from the beginning.

Those pardoned in the past month, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, George Papadopoulos and Alex Van Der Zwaan, pleaded guilty or were convicted at trial as a result of Mueller's probe into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Moscow.

For Trump, the pardons delivered a rebuke to those alleging his election victory was tainted by Russian help.

Flynn, his former national security advisor who admitted lying to the FBI about secret contacts with Russians, was victim of a "relentless, partisan pursuit of an innocent man," Trump said as he announced the pardon on November 25.

The probe into Flynn, he said, was part of "a coordinated attempt to subvert the election of 2016."

On Tuesday Trump pardoned Papadopoulos, a campaign advisor who had tried to hide his contacts with individuals linked to Russian intelligence, and Van Der Zwaan, who also lied to investigators.

And on Wednesday Trump announced the pardons of political consultant Stone and campaign chairman Manafort, both convicted of obstructing the investigations and lying. Manafort was also jailed over multiple financial fraud charges.

All, the White House said, had been victimised by Mueller.

"Mr. Manafort has endured years of unfair treatment and is one of the most prominent victims of what has been revealed to be perhaps the greatest witch hunt in American history," the White House said.

Trump blames 'dirty cops'

Trump has fought hard since coming to office, attacking his own Justice Department and threatening officials' jobs, to convince the public that the allegations about Russian interference were groundless and politically motivated.

That was seen as the main reason why, in November 2018, he fired attorney general Jeff Sessions, who supported Mueller, and replaced him with Bill Barr.

Four months later, when Mueller released a final report outlining efforts by the Trump campaign to cooperate with Russia, and multiple instances in which Trump sought to obstruct the investigation, Barr declared there was nothing significant there and refused to act.

Instead, at Trump's urging Barr began investigating the investigators, coming up with enough minor faulty behaviour for Trump to claim that he was the target of "dirty cops" at the FBI.

"FBI & DOJ had NO EVIDENCE to start an investigation against President Trump," the president tweeted earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Barr intervened against his own department prosecutors and judges in the cases of Flynn and Stone, suggesting they had been scapegoated.

He ordered the case dropped against Flynn, who had pleaded guilty, and that Stone's recommended sentence be slashed.

'Mob boss'

Trump's pardons angered the Russia meddling investigators.

They were "what you would expect to get if you gave the pardon power to a mob boss," said Andrew Weissman, one of the lead investigators on the Mueller team.

FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok said the pardons "shock the conscience" and send the message that "if you work for (Trump), it's OK to lie to the FBI about Russia."

Yet Trump hasn't finished avenging his tarnished reputation.

On December 1 Barr formally named a Mueller-like special counsel to conduct an independent "criminal" probe into the Russian investigators, including Mueller himself.

That could continue for months after Trump cedes the White House to Democrat Joe Biden on January 20.

For Biden, who has signalled he wants to turn the page, the probe could keep the focus right where his predecessor wants it, on the alleged wrongs done to Trump.

Seven years in prison sentence

Manafort, who led Trump's campaign during a pivotal period in 2016 before being ousted over his ties to Ukraine, was among the first people charged as part of Mueller’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

He was later sentenced to more than seven years in prison for financial crimes related to his political consulting work in Ukraine, but was released to home confinement last spring because of coronavirus concerns in the federal prison system.

Though the charges against Manafort did not concern the central thrust of Mueller's mandate — whether the Trump campaign and Russia colluded to tip the election — he was nonetheless a pivotal figure in the investigation.

His close relationship to a man US officials have linked to Russian intelligence, and with whom he shared internal campaign polling data, attracted particular scrutiny during the investigation, though Mueller never charged Manafort or any other Trump associate with conspiring with Russia.

Lavished praise

Manafort, in a series of tweets, thanked Trump and lavished praise on the outgoing president, declaring that history would show he had accomplished more than any of his predecessors.

You truly did “Make America Great Again.” God Bless you & your family. I wish you a Merry Christmas & many good wishes for the coming years. — Paul Manafort (@PaulManafort) December 24, 2020

Trump did not pardon Manafort's deputy, Rick Gates, who was sentenced last year to 45 days in prison after extensively cooperating with prosecutors, or former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance crimes related to his efforts to buy the silence of women who said they had sexual relationships with Trump. Both were also convicted in the Mueller probe .

New York City prosecutors, meanwhile, have been seeking to have the state’s highest court revive state mortgage fraud charges against Manafort after a lower court dismissed them on double jeopardy grounds. A spokesman for District Attorney Cy Vance said the pardon “underscores the urgent need to hold Mr. Manafort accountable for his crimes against the People of New York.”

Manafort and Stone are hardly conventional pardon recipients, in part because both were scolded by judges for effectively thumbing their nose at the criminal justice system as their cases were pending. Manafort was accused of witness tampering even after he was indicted and was accused by prosecutors of lying while trying to earn credit for cooperation.

Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress about his efforts to gain inside information about the release by WikiLeaks of Russia-hacked Democratic emails during the 2016 campaign, was similarly censured by a judge because of his social media posts.

'Soviet-style show trial'

In a statement on Wednesday, Stone thanked Trump and alleged that he had been subjected to a “Soviet-style show trial on politically-motivated charges”

Kushner is the father of Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and a wealthy real estate executive who pleaded guilty years ago to tax evasion and making illegal campaign donations.

Trump and the elder Kushner knew each other from real estate circles and their children were married in 2009.

Prosecutors allege that after Kushner discovered that his brother-in-law was cooperating with authorities, he hatched a revenge and intimidation scheme. They say he hired a prostitute to lure his brother-in-law, then arranged to have a secret recording of the encounter in a New Jersey motel room sent to his own sister, the man’s wife.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has called it “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes” he ever prosecuted as US attorney.

Trump’s legally troubled allies were not the only recipients of clemency. The list of 29 recipients included people whose pleas for forgiveness have been promoted by people supporting the president throughout his term in office, among them former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

