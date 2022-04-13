Fast News

Police have identified 62-year-old Frank James as a suspect in the attack, in which 13 people were wounded.

New York mayor Eric Adams called on residents to be "vigilant". (AFP)

New York police have intensified their hunt for a fugitive gunman who shot 10 people in a train car in Brooklyn.

Commuter Laura Swalm said on Wednesday she was "more alert" after Tuesday’s shooting.

"Definitely looking around. And making sure, you know, it feels a little safe," the 49-year-old from New Jersey said.

New York mayor Eric Adams called on residents to be "vigilant" but said there was no evidence the shooter had an accomplice, adding: "It appears he was acting alone."

Police have identified 62-year-old Frank James as a suspect in the attack, in which 13 people were wounded as they scrambled to get out of the station or suffered smoke inhalation.

James had posted several videos on YouTube of himself delivering long, sometimes aggressive political tirades. He also criticised Mayor Adams.

US media reported that his credit card and keys to a van he had rented were found at the scene.

Adams, speaking on NBC's Today show, said police had stepped up his security "out of an overabundance of caution" and that they were taking "the necessary steps" until the gunman was apprehended.

READ MORE: US university goes online after ex-lecturer threatens mass shooting

Uptick in gun crime

Tuesday's incident is not being investigated as an act of terrorism and none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

The suspected gunman put on a gas mask just as the train was arriving at the station, then opened two smoke canisters and began shooting, police said.

"All you see is like a smoke, black smoke bomb going off, and then…people bum rushing to the back," one of the gunshot victims, Hourari Benkada, told CNN, referring to a charge by passengers towards the door at the end of the car.

"I got pushed and that's when I got shot in the back of my knee," he said.

NYPD chief James Essig said the gunman had fired 33 shots. Police later recovered a Glock 17 nine-millimeter handgun, three additional ammunition magazines and a hatchet from the scene.

Shootings in New York have risen this year and the uptick in violent gun crime has been a central focus for Adams since he took office in January.

Lax gun laws and a constitutionally guaranteed right to bear arms have repeatedly stymied attempts to clamp down on the number of weapons in circulation in the United States, despite a majority of Americans backing greater controls.

READ MORE: US President Biden outlines plans to tamp down on gun violence 'epidemic'

Source: AFP