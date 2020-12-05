Fast News

At least 10 people are believed to be trapped in an unlicensed gold mine in La Esperanza region, official media report.

Handout photo released by the Fundacion del Rio of the site of a landslide at "La Esperanza" mine in Rio San Juan department, Nicaragua, on December 4, 2020. (AFP)

Firemen, police, and army troops have scrambled to find and rescue an unknown number of miners who were trapped by the collapse in southern Nicaragua of an unlicensed gold mine.

The accident occurred in the La Esperanza region, more than 200 kilometres southeast of the capital Managua, authorities said on Saturday.

"We're working to rescue our brothers who may be in that collapse," local government official Johnny Gutierrez said.

The official radio Nueva Ya said on Friday that at least 10 people were trapped, while news media cited numbers ranging from seven to 18.

Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is also the government spokeswoman, did not say how many miners were in the shaft when it collapsed or if there were fatalities.

"We hope not to have bad news," she said, according to the government news site El 19 Digital.

Unlicensed mines

Amaru Ruiz, director of the non-profit Fundacion del Rio, told AFP news agency that the accident occurred on a hillside honeycombed by tunnels dug over the years for several unlicensed mines on private property.

An estimated 3,000 people work in Nicaragua's unlicensed mines.

Months of rain – including the devastating passage last month of hurricanes Eta and Iota – had saturated and weakened the clayey land, contributing to the collapse, Ruiz added.

Landslides last month in northern Nicaragua claimed at least seven lives.

Source: AFP