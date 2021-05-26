Fast News

Eight people killed and others wounded as gunman opens fire in a light rail yard in San Jose city, police say.

Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, US, on May 26, 2021. (Reuters)

At least eight people have been killed in a gunfire at a rail yard in the US state of California, officials of San Jose city said.

Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said the suspect also died in Wednesday's shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard.

"I will confirm to you that it is a VTA employee, that the suspect is a VTA employee," Davis said.

Davis said at a news conference that he could not say how the gunman died or whether police officers fired their weapons at the scene.

The shooting took place just before 7 am (1400 GMT) at a light rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) near the city's main airport.

Shooter is down — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021

'We are in a very dark moment'

"A horrible tragedy has happened today and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family," Glenn Hendricks, the chairman of the VTA board, said at the news conference.

He said the shooting took place in a part of the yard where workers do maintenance on vehicles, and was not in the yard's operations and control centre.

San Jose, a city with about 1 million residents, lies at the heart of Silicon Valley, a global centre of technological innovation and home of some of America's biggest tech companies.

"We are in a very dark moment," San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said at the news conference.

"We will do everything possible to ensure this never happens again in our city."

Mass shootings are common in the United States, which has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world.

In March, eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in and around Atlanta, and less than a week later, 10 people were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Source: AP