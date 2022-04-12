Fast News

At least 13 people have been injured in the shooting. Preliminary information indicated a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke Tuesday morning at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot and unexploded devices. (AP)

At least 13 people have been injured during a shooting incident at a subway station in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

"At 8h27 police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in the subway" in Brooklyn, a New York police spokeswoman told AFP news agency on Tuesday.

The city's fire department gave the injuries toll, with ABC News quoting police sources as saying at least five people had been shot.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

Further details were not immediately available.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details.

Source: AP