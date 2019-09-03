Amideast, a Washington-based group that supports international education, says Ismail Ajjawi arrived on Monday at Boston's Logan International Airport, where he had earlier been questioned for eight hours and sent back to Lebanon.

Harvard, one of the world's most prestigious universities, confirmed that Ismail had arrived on campus to begin the academic term that opened on Tuesday.

A Palestinian teenager has succeeded in entering the United States and starting classes on Tuesday at Harvard University after US authorities' initial refusal to let him enter at the airport triggered wide condemnation.

"The last 10 days have been difficult and anxiety-filled, but we are most grateful for the thousands of messages of support and particularly the work of Amideast," his family said in a statement, requesting privacy as the freshman starts his studies.

Dream come true

Harvard, one of the world's most prestigious universities, confirmed that Ismail had arrived on campus to begin the academic term that opened Tuesday.

"We are pleased that Ismail's Harvard dream will come true after all," said Theodore Kattouf, the group's president and CEO.

"Ismail is a bright young man whose hard work, intelligence and drive enabled him to overcome the challenges that Palestinian refugee youth continue to face in order to earn a scholarship," he said.

The 17-year-old said that an officer asked about his religion and searched his laptop and phone when he flew into Logan airport on August 23.

Ismail said that an officer "started screaming at me" about political postings on his social media pages even though they were written by his friends and not by him.

'Deemed inadmissible' initially

As the case gathered wide media attention, Amideast said that Harvard pressed Ismail's case and that the US embassy in Beirut reissued a visa that allowed him to travel back to the United States.

US authorities said legal reasons prevented them from explaining why they previously barred Ismail, with the Customs and Border Protection agency only saying that he was "deemed inadmissible" during the airport check.

President Donald Trump has made a tough line on immigration a signature issue, vowing during his campaign to bar all Muslims from entering the United States and once taking office tightening restrictions on visas.

Amideast described Ismail as one of the top students in Lebanon and said he would travel two hours each way from his home in Tyre to Beirut to take part in a US-backed programme for promising students.

Source: AFP