Crisis session comes as interim president Manuel Merino faces pressure to resign after more than half his new cabinet stepped down.

Thousands took to the streets in days of protests against President Merino following the ouster of his popular predecessor Martin Vizcarra. (AP)

Peru's Congress has opened a crisis session amid growing pressure on the country's interim president Manuel Merino to resign after a violent crackdown on protests left three people dead.

The meeting of the leaders of the nine parties in Congress was called by the body's new speaker, Luis Valdez, who said the situation in Peru had become "untenable" after the police crackdown.

Thousands took to the streets in days of protests against Merino following the ouster of his popular predecessor Martin Vizcarra, who was impeached on corruption allegations on Monday.

"I ask Mr Merino to evaluate his immediate resignation," Valdez said in a statement on Saturday night to Channel N television.

#LoÚltimo I Por disposición del presidente del Congreso, Luis Valdez Farías, se cita a la Junta de Portavoces para mañana domingo a las 8:00 horas, en el Hemiciclo del Congreso. Sesión presencial. pic.twitter.com/aGrlqrkHGc — Congreso del Perú (@congresoperu) November 15, 2020

Police crackdown criticised

The ultimatum came after news of the death of three protesters during a massive and peaceful march in Lima, which was violently repressed by police firing shotgun pellets and tear gas.

Lima mayor Jorge Munoz, from the same centre-right Popular Action party as Merino, also demanded the resignation of the president.

"I just found out about the third death" in the protests, said the Archbishop of Lima, Carlos Castillo, deploring the police crackdown in a statement to state television.

Police reported two deaths, while the National Human Rights Coordinator indicated it was investigating whether there were four.

The Ombudsman's Office said the first fatality, a 25-year-old man, was killed by pellet shots to the head and face. At least 63 protesters were injured, the Health Ministry said.

The police tactics have been criticised by the UN and rights organisations such as Amnesty International since the protests began on Tuesday.

Latin America analyst Javier Farje told TRT World it is the first time that people in Peru have come out in support of an ousted president.

Ministers resign in protest

Seven of the 18 ministers in Merino's cabinet announced their resignation on Saturday night after the police crackdown, according to local media.

The political crisis appeared to be heading towards the resignation of Merino, whose whereabouts were unknown early on Sunday.

"I'm calling him and I can't get through, I have no idea if he has resigned. I'm not a fortune teller," Prime Minister Antero Flores Araoz, the government's number two, told RPP radio.

Lima's international airport said it was closed due to the night curfew.

Merino has remained silent since the crackdown on Saturday and the call for his resignation.

At around 0700 GMT, the government released a photo of Merino meeting with his cabinet, but doubts arose as to when it was taken because it showed the health minister who had resigned hours earlier.

Source: AFP