Members of Congress defy President Pedro Castillo's declaration to dissolve and voted to remove him from office ahead of an impeachment debate.

Peru's President Pedro Castillo has been detained by security forces, according to images shown in a tweet published by the national police, shortly after Congress voted to remove him from power.

Wednesday's move came after Castillo dissolved the nation's Congress and called for new legislative elections, but Congress rejected the decree and voted to replace him with the vice president.

In a televised message to the nation earlier, the embattled leader announced he was "temporarily dissolving Congress... and installing an exceptional emergency government."

"In response to the clamour from citizens throughout the country, we make the decision to establish an emergency government aimed at restoring the rule of law and democracy," Castillo said in a speech.

He said he would convene a new Congress "as soon as possible to draft a new Constitution within a period of no more than nine months."

"From this date and until the new Congress is established, the country will be governed by executive order. A national curfew is decreed as of today from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am," said the president, wearing a blue suit and presidential sash.

He also declared the "reorganisation of the justice system, the judiciary power of the public ministry, the national board of justice and the constitutional court."

The announcement came several hours before Congress was to debate its third impeachment motion against Castillo since his election in July 2021.

Supporters of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo gather in the vicinity of the Congress headquarters as police stand guard in Lima on Wednesday. (AFP)

'Coup d'etat'

In defiance of the president's order, Congress backed his removal with 101 votes in favour, six against and 10 abstentions.

Tensions have been rising between Castillo's leftist administration and Congress, which is largely in the hands of right-wing parties.

Vice President Dina Boluarte denounced the president's declaration as a "coup d'etat".

"I reject Pedro Castillo's decision to break the constitutional order by dissolving Congress. It is a coup d'etat that aggravates the political and institutional crisis" in the country, Boluarte wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister and Foreign Minister Cesar Landa announced his irrevocable resignation, saying the move violated the constitution.

The South American country lives in a constant political confrontation between the two powers, and has including Castillo had five acting presidents since 2016, due to dismissals and resignations.

The last impeachment attempt, which unfolded in March, only obtained 55 votes. A previous one in December 2021 never gained the votes for a formal debate in Congress.

In 2019, President Martin Vizcarra also dissolved Congress but was later impeached in 2020. Three decades ago, former president Alberto Fujimori, currently in prison for human rights abuses and corruption, also announced the dissolution of Congress.

