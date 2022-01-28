Fast News

A strong smell of natural gas permeated the area after the snow-covered roadway collapsed, but there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries, US authorities say.

The incident took place hours ahead of the President's visit that is expected to tout US economic growth and infrastructure spend. ()

A Pittsburgh bridge has collapsed before US President Joe Biden's arrival in the former steel city to highlight his efforts to strengthen infrastructure and supply chains and revitalise US manufacturing.

Hours before Biden's Friday trip, authorities reported that a snow-covered bridge had collapsed near Pittsburgh's Frick Park.

A photo posted on social media by KDKA television showed several vehicles piled in the rubble of the collapsed roadway at the bottom of a wooded gully. At least one vehicle, which appeared to be a bus, was dangling at the edge of part of the bridge.

A strong smell of natural gas permeated the area, Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a Twitter message.

No fatalities or life-threatening injuries were reported.

"It sounded like a snow plow," a witness told KDKA, calling the timing on the day of Biden's visit "an amazing coincidence".

UPDATE 4: Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

USAR is being deployed to ensure there are no victims under the collapsed bridge. https://t.co/NfXo7MN3lx — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 28, 2022

Economy in focus

In Pittsburgh, the Democratic president will tour Mill 19, a former steel mill building now serving as a research and development hub, before hailing the US economy's strong recovery from the pandemic, the White House said.

"The president will talk about the remarkable economic progress we’ve made over his first year in office - including the fastest single year of job growth in American history, the biggest unemployment drop on record and, as we learned on Thursday, the fastest economic growth in 2021 in almost four decades," a White House official said.

Biden, whose approval ratings have fallen in recent months amid a surge in the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation, got a boost on Thursday when the Commerce Department reported the US economy grew 5.7 percent in 2021 — the fastest in nearly four decades.

Biden, returning to the site of his first campaign event in 2019, will tout the creation of 367,000 manufacturing jobs since he took office one year ago, and passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill — a rare bipartisan victory in a deeply divided US Congress.

The president also plans to talk about his push to rebuild American competitiveness and beat China in a race to dominate the global economy, the official said.

In recent days, General Motors said it would invest $7 billion in Michigan to expand electric vehicle production and Intel said it would invest $100 billion to build a chip-maker in Ohio.

