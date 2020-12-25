Fast News

Three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, although none were in critical condition.

In this photo from the Twitter page of the Metro Nashville Police Department, damage is seen on a street after an explosion in Nashville, Tennessee on December 25, 2020. (Handout/Twitter/ Metro Nashville Police Department / AFP)

A vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning in what police described as an "intentional act," and fire officials reported taking three people to hospital but none of them critically injured.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the 6:30am (1230GMT) explosion, which shattered glass and damaged buildings, was believed to be “an intentional act.”

Police earlier said they believe a vehicle was involved in the explosion.

He said three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, although none were in critical condition.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Police and fire crews were on the scene, as were investigators from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"Right now, it’s a public safety concern, to make sure everybody is accounted for and to make sure the spread of the fire doesn’t go any further,” Michael Knight, a spokesman for the ATF in Nashville, told The Associated Press.

Black smoke and flames were seen early Friday billowing from the area, which is packed with bars, restaurants and other retail establishments and is known as the heart of downtown Nashville's tourist scene.

Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard.

A video posted on Facebook shows water pouring down the ceiling of his home. Alarms blare in the background and cries of people in great distress ring in the background. A fire is visible in the street outside. Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, posted said the windows of his home were entirely blown out.

“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible,” he said.

“It felt like a bomb. It was that big,” he told The Associated Press.

“There were about four cars on fire. I don’t know if it was so hot they just caught on fire, and the trees were all blown apart,” he said.

Authorities were on their way to the scene of a report o f a suspicious vehicle when the explosion occurred about 6:30 a.m. Nashville, the capital of the US state of Tennessee, is also the US capital of country music.

