Daniel Ortega, who is the Americas’ longest-serving leader, is set to win re-election after jailing top rivals and criminalising most dissent.

Nicaraguans have voted in presidential elections denounced by US President Joe Biden as a "sham," as long-term leader Daniel Ortega derided his opponents, most of them jailed or in exile, as "terrorists."

Polling stations closed on Sunday after 11 hours of voting under the watchful eye of 30,000 police and soldiers maintaining what right groups described as a climate of fear.

With seven would-be presidential challengers detained since June, 75-year-old Ortega is assured a fourth consecutive five-year term as all his opponents are dismissed as regime collaborators.

Results of the vote, which the opposition said was marked by mass abstention even as the government claimed a high turnout, are expected within hours.

'Rigged outcome'

US President Joe Biden said in a statement the outcome was "rigged" long before Sunday's “sham” election. He added that the pair now run Nicaragua "as autocrats."

The election took place without international observers and with most foreign media denied access to the country amid protests in Costa Rica, Spain, the United States and Guatemala, countries that are home to thousands of Nicaraguan exiles.

Only "election attendants" and journalists from countries the government considers "friendly," received accreditation.

The United States and Europe have imposed sanctions against the Ortega family members and allies.

“Fear and social control”

Members of Ortega's ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) went from house to house calling citizens to the ballot box.

The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) said Nicaragua was a "police state" using tactics of "fear (and) social control" to "crush the opposition."

Election authorities have banned the country's main opposition alliance from contesting Sunday's vote.

Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, after the guerrilla ousting of US-backed Anastasio Somoza Debayle.

Returning to power in 2007, he has won reelection three times, becoming increasingly authoritarian and quashing presidential term limits.

Jailed opposition figures, including journalists, are accused of unspecified attacks on Nicaragua's "sovereignty" under a law passed by a parliament dominated by Ortega allies, who also control the judiciary and electoral body.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies