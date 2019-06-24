US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Saudi Arabia on a hastily-arranged Middle East visit to discuss Iran amid escalating tensions between the two countries and in the Persian Gulf.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US on June 23, 2019 before boarding a plane headed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he wants to build a global coalition against Iran during urgent consultations in the Middle East, following a week of escalating tensions between the nations.

Pompeo spoke before landing in Saudi Arabia on Monday on a trip which includes a stop in the United Arab Emirates, also Sunni Arab allies who are working to limit Iran's influence in the region.

"We'll be talking with them about how to make sure that we are all strategically aligned, and how we can build out a global coalition, a coalition not only throughout the Gulf states, but in Asia and in Europe, that understands this challenge as it is prepared to push back against the world's largest state sponsor of terror," Pompeo said about Iran.

Tensions with Iran have been mounting since the Trump administration last year withdrew the US from a global nuclear deal with Iran and began pressuring Tehran with economic sanctions.

The situation in the Persian Gulf heated up after a series of attacks on the Strait of Hormuz were blamed on Iran, an accusation Iran denied. On Thursday, Iran downed a US drone it said was violating its airspace.

A fresh round of Iran sanctions is to be announced Monday in a bid to force the Iranian leadership into talks.

Pompeo's stops in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi were hastily arranged late last week as additions to a trip to India from where he will join President Donald Trump in Japan and South Korea.

But they were not announced until immediately before his departure in a sign of fast-moving and unpredictable developments.

But even as Pompeo delivered his tough talk, he echoed Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in saying the US is prepared to negotiate with Iran, without preconditions, in a bid to ease tensions.

TRT World's Kate Fisher brings more from Washington DC.

Back and forth

"They know precisely how to find us," Pompeo said.

It was a week of topsy-turvy pronouncements on US policy toward Iran that careened between the bellicose, the conciliatory and back again after Iran shot down the US military drone and boasted it would not bow to Washington's pressure.

Iran's naval chief said on Monday that Tehran is capable of shooting down other US drones.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency carried Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi's warning made during a meeting with a group of defence officials.

Khanzadi says Iran can always deliver another "crushing response ... and the enemy knows it."

Earlier, an attack on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz were blamed on Iran. The US said the Revolutionary Guard was caught on video dismantling a mine from the hull of one of the oil vessels, suggesting it was behind the attack in the first place.

TRT World spoke to Nader Hashemi of the University of Denver for his take on the issue.

Britain warns of accidental war

Britain does not think either the United States or Iran want a war but is very concerned an accidental war could be triggered, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday.

"We are very concerned: we don't think either side wants a war, but we are very concerned that we could get into an accidental war and we are doing everything we can to ratchet things down," Hunt told BBC radio.

Hunt said Britain had been closely in touch with the United States over the "very dangerous situation in the Gulf"

"We have been doing everything we can to de-escalate the situation," Hunt said.

Carrot and stick approach

Trump initially said Iran had made a "very big mistake" and that it was "hard to believe" that shooting down the drone on Thursday was not intentional.

He later said he thought it was an unintentional act carried out by a "loose and stupid" Iranian and called off retaliatory military strikes against Iran. Trump said he backed away from the planned strikes after learning that about 150 people would be killed, but he said the military option remained.

On Saturday, Trump reversed himself and claimed that Iran had acted "knowingly."

But Trump also said over the weekend that he appreciated Iran's decision to not shoot down a manned US plane, and he opined about eventually becoming Iran's "best friend" if Tehran ultimately agrees to abandon its drive to build nuclear weapons and he helps the country turn around its crippled economy.

Then Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, stepped in on Sunday with a blunt warning from Jerusalem, where he was travelling.

Bolton said Iran should not "mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness".

A longtime Iran hawk, Bolton emphasised that the US reserved the right to attack at a later point.

"No one has granted them a hunting license in the Middle East. As President Trump said on Friday our military is rebuilt, new and ready to go," Bolton said during an appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, himself a longtime and outspoken Iran critic.

US attack unsuccessful - Iran

The downing of the unmanned aircraft marked a new high in the rising tensions between the United States and Iran. The Trump administration has vowed to combine a "maximum pressure" campaign of economic sanctions with a buildup of American forces in the region, following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

US military cyber forces on Thursday launched a strike against Iranian military computer systems, according to US officials. The cyber attacks disabled Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps computer systems that controlled its rocket and missile launchers, the officials said.

But, Iran's telecoms minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Monday, the US cyber attacks were not successful.

Throughout the recent crisis, Trump has wavered between bellicose language and actions toward Iran and a more accommodating tone, including a plea for negotiations.

Iran has said it is not interested in a dialogue with Trump. His administration is aiming to cripple Iran's economy and force policy changes by re-imposing sanctions, including on Iranian oil exports.

'Interventionist military presence'

On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the United States' "interventionist military presence" for fanning the flames. He was quoted by the official IRNA news agency.

Shortly thereafter, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched an attack against an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, killing one person and wounding 21 others, according to the Saudi military.

Such attacks have been cited by Saudi and US officials as examples of Iran's "malign behaviour" in the Middle East.

Pompeo, who addressed reporters from the tarmac before he boarded his aeroplane in Washington, declared the goal of his talks with the Saudi kingdom and the UAE is to deny Iran "the resources to foment terror, to build out their nuclear weapon system, to build out their missile program."

"We are going to deny them the resources they need to do that, thereby keep American interests and American people safe all around the world," said Pompeo, who was due to arrive in the region.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies