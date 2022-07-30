Fast News

Pope Francis has vowed to promote the rights of Indigenous people, who say the pontiff's visit was only a first step on a journey of reconciliation.

The six-day visit took the pope from Alberta in western Canada to Quebec and then the far north to Nunavut. (Reuters)

Pope Francis has ended his trip to Canada as he began — by apologising to Indigenous survivors of Catholic-run schools where for decades children were abused.

The pope wrapped up his journey on Friday in the capital of the vast northern territory of Nunavut, Iqaluit, which means "the place of many fish".

Francis met with survivors of the schools, then told a crowd of around 2,000 mainly Indigenous people that their stories "renewed in me the indignation and shame that I have felt for months."

"I want to tell you how very sorry I am and to ask for forgiveness for the evil perpetrated by not a few Catholics who contributed to the policies of cultural assimilation and enfranchisement in those schools," he said.

As he spoke, Inuit people in the crowd could be seen hugging and holding hands. Some wiped away tears.

The six-day "penitential pilgrimage" that took the pontiff from Alberta in western Canada to Quebec and then the far north allowed him to meet many of Canada's First Nations, Metis and Inuit people, who for years had been awaiting his plea for forgiveness.

While many of them welcomed the gesture by the 85-year-old, who spent much of the trip in a wheelchair due to knee pain, they also made clear that this was only a first step on a journey of reconciliation.

Only the beginning

From the late 1800s to the 1990s, Canada's government sent about 150,000 children into 139 residential schools run by the Catholic Church.

Many were physically and sexually abused at the schools and thousands are believed to have died of disease, malnutrition, or neglect, in what a truth and reconciliation commission later called a "cultural genocide".

Throughout the pope's trip, Indigenous people have spoken of a "release of emotion" at hearing his words. But many have warned it was only the beginning.

Some have called for Francis to rescind the Doctrine of Discovery, the 15th century papal bulls that allowed European powers to colonise any non-Christian lands and people.

Demands were also made for him to allow Indigenous people access to records documenting what happened in the schools and to return Indigenous artefacts currently held in Vatican museums.

Others have pointed out that while the pope repeatedly apologised for what he said individuals in the Church did, he did not seek forgiveness for the role of the institution itself.

And many have observed that the pope did not specifically mention or apologise for the sexual abuse of First Nations, Metis and Inuit children in the schools.

During his Canadian tour, Francis vowed to promote Indigenous rights and said the Church was on a "journey" of healing and reconciliation.

After the event was over, the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics was taken to the airport where Inuit people performed one last ceremony. Francis then boarded his flight back to Rome.

