Congress halts session to count and confirm the electoral college vote won by Joe Biden in November presidential election as thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump gather around Capitol.

Hundreds of angry Trump supporters clash with police during an apparent attempt to storm the Capitol building. (Reuters)

The US House of Representatives and Senate, meeting in a rare joint session, has begun considering the certification of electoral college results showing that Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump.

The typically routine proceeding on Wednesday will be anything but, a political confrontation unseen since the aftermath of the Civil War as Trump mounts a desperate effort to stay in office.

A number of Republicans from both chambers have said they will challenge the certification of a handful of states in a last-ditch attempt to either negate Biden's win or delay the certification of his victory.

Other Republicans have said the effort is misguided and could damage the nation over the long-run.

They have urged the quick certification to clear the way for Biden to be sworn in as president on January 20.

Any challenge is expected to be rejected by the full House and Senate.

Protesters try to storm Capitol building

The session comes as hundreds of angry Trump supporters clashed with police during an apparent attempt to storm the Capitol building.

Videos on social media showed supporters tearing down security fences and confronting police to breach the building.

The Washington Post reported that two buildings at the Capitol complex have been evacuated amid the tension.

Pence won't stop Biden win certification

Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence, in defiance of President Trump, said on Wednesday that he will not intervene to stop the certification by Congress of Biden's victory.

"The Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said in a statement released as a joint session of Congress began to certify the electoral college votes from the November 3 election.

The statement was released as Trump urged Pence at a rally in Washington to decline to certify the results.

Arizona's electoral vote dispute

Republicans from the House and Senate objected to the counting of Arizona's electoral vote, forcing votes in both chambers on Biden's victory in the state.

The objection was made by Arizona Republican Paul Gosar and was signed by Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Both are Republicans.

The two chambers now have two hours to debate the challenge.

Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes. In all, eight lawsuits challenging Biden's Arizona win have failed, in part over a lack of evidence.

The state's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of an election challenge because the plaintiff lacked the right to bring the suit in the first place. The woman wasn't a registered voter when she sued.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, has said there were no irregularities with the vote in her state.

Trump slams 'weak' Republicans

Earlier, President Trump took aim at Republican members of Congress who have refused to join him in his effort to contest the results of the November election.

Trump told a large crowd of supporters gathered on the Ellipse that they needed to vote these Republicans out of office by putting up challengers in primary elections to push them out.

"If they don't fight, we have to primary the hell out of the ones that don't fight," Trump said, calling the Republicans who aren't siding with him "weak."

He named and praised Republicans who have pledged to contest the electoral votes of some states on Capitol Hill.

His supporters, who braved chilly, windy conditions, chanted "Fight for Trump!"

