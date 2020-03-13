Fast News

Ministers, actors and athletes are among those affected by the Covid-2019 pandemic. As governments struggle to contain the virus, global markets see their worst days in decades.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's spouse Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (L), Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (C) and Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel Arteta seen in a March 13, 2020 collage from Reuters/AFP. (TRTWorld)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Australia's minister for home affairs and a Chelsea football player are among new cases of the coronavirus that has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.

Governments and central banks readied more emergency measures to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus on Friday, helping financial markets pare some of their steep losses, while more major events were cancelled or postponed.

US lawmakers and the White House neared agreement on a coronavirus economic aid package, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she hoped to announce a deal on Friday.

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were of the first people to share their story on social media. Hanks informed the public he and his wife have contracted the virus and are in stable condition in an Australian hospital.

Among the infected is also of its highest-profile government ministers, Peter Dutton, who is in charge of home affairs. He said he was feeling fine. He also met Ivanka Trump and US Attorney General William Barr last week.

Justin Trudeau said he would be in isolation for two weeks after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for coronavirus.

She said she was "experiencing uncomfortable symptoms" adding that she would "be back on my feet soon".

Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was also positive for Covid-19 after last weekend's trip to the US during which both men met with Trump at his Florida resort.

The virus in sports

Calls grew in Britain for the Premier League season to be stopped with the news that Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive. All of Chelsea's first-team players and coaching staff would self-isolate, the club said.

NBA players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive while Cobert faced backlash over his behaviour towards the precautions to avoid further spread.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Italian football club Juventus' defender Daniele Rugani have also tested positive.

Source: Reuters