Former Bolivian President Evo Morales gestures during an interview with Reuters, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 15, 2019. (Reuters)

Ousted Bolivian president Evo Morales said on Friday that fresh elections could be held without him, potentially removing an obstacle to choosing a new leader in the South American country thrown into turmoil by his resignation.

''For the sake of democracy, if they don't want me to take part, I have no problem not taking part in new elections,'' Morales told Reuters in an interview in Mexico City.

''I just wonder why there is so much fear of Evo,'' he added.

Morales said in the interview he did not know who would be the candidate for his Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, adding that it would be for the people to decide.

Morales, who has been given asylum in Mexico, said he wants to return to Bolivia as soon as his resignation is approved by the Bolivian legislature.

"I repeat, if the assembly approves my resignation I can return like any other Bolivian citizen.''

Morales resigned under pressure on Sunday after weeks of protests and violence following an Oct. 20 election that awarded an outright win to him but was tarnished by widespread allegations of fraud.

Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez, who took over on Tuesday after a spate of resignations, has said she wants to mend bridges with MAS party. She has said, however, that Morales himself would not be welcome as a candidate in the next election.

The interim government and MAS lawmakers appear to have reached an accord to hold a new presidential election but have not chosen a candidate.

Bolivia to expel Venezuelan diplomats

Bolivia will expel all officials from Venezuela's embassy in La Paz for "violating diplomatic norms," interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric said on Friday.

Socialist Venezuela was a key ally of Morales before he resigned as president of Bolivia on Sunday, leading the way for right-wing interim leader Anez to take over.

"All the diplomatic personnel representing [President Nicolas] Maduro at Venezuela's embassy in Bolivia will be allowed to leave the country for having interfered in internal state affairs," said Longaric.

Morales to be charged if he returns

Anez said on Friday that exiled ex-president Morales would have to "answer to justice" over election irregularities and government corruption if he returns.

"He knows he has to answer to justice. There is an electoral crime. There are many allegations of corruption in his government," Anez told journalists in La Paz.

