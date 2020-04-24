Fast News

Global death toll from Covid passes 190,000 while confirmed cases worldwide exceed 2.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Here are the updates for April 24:

A woman wearing a face mask waits for public transport on H street corridor on April 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Friday, April 24

Thailand reports 15 new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 15 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total number of cases since its outbreak in January to 2,854 cases and 50 deaths.

Of the new cases, nine were linked to previous cases and two had no known links.

Four other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala where the authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak 2,490 patients have recovered and gone home.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 2,337 to 150,383

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,337 to 150,383, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed - a slight deceleration after three straight days of new infections accelerating.

The reported death toll rose by 227 to 5,321, the tally showed.

Tally rises to 91 on Italian cruise ship in Japan

As many as 91 crew of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japan's southwestern port of Nagasaki are infected with coronavirus, officials said, as questions persist over how and when they will return to their home countries.

Authorities are racing to complete tests on about 290 of the 623 crew after one of them was found infected this week. The high rate of infections has fanned concern about the potential strain on medical services if patients' conditions worsen.

Duterte extends lockdown in Manila to mid-May

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has extended a strict lockdown in the capital Manila until May 15 to try to contain coronavirus infections, but will ease restrictions in lower-risk regions of the country, his spokesman said.

The enhanced community quarantine, as the measures are called, would be expanded to include other parts of the Philippines with large numbers of infections, but restrictions elsewhere would be modified, with incremental resumption of work and commercial activity.

US nears 50,000 fatalities - Johns Hopkins

The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 50,000 people in the United States, after one of the deadliest days of the pandemic which saw 3,176 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The deaths were recorded in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in the US to 49,759, according to the Baltimore-based university.

The US, the worst-hit country in the world, now has 866,646 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up 26,971 from the previous day.

Due to a lack of testing, the actual number of infections is likely to be much higher.

China reports six new cases in mainland

Mainland China reported six new cases as of end-April 23, down from 10 reported a day earlier, putting the total number of Covid-19 infections at 82,804.

China's National Health Commission said in a statement that two of the new cases were so-called imported ones involving travellers from overseas.

There were six such imported cases reported a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic patients, those infected with the virus but not exhibiting symptoms, rose to 34 from 27 reported a day earlier.

The death toll for mainland China remained unchanged at 4,632.

Panama reports 174 new coronavirus cases

Panama posted 174 new cases of the virus, bringing the country's total to 5,166 infected persons, the health ministry said.

Panama's death toll from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus rises to 146.

Ecuador's coronavirus case total is twice as high as confirmed

Ecuador's health minister said the country's virus case total was twice as high as previously confirmed, as authorities added 11,000 new infections that resulted from delayed testing.

With 560 confirmed deaths, the outbreak has ravaged the economy of the oil-producing country and overwhelmed sanitary authorities in the largest city of Guayaquil, where corpses remained in homes or for hours on the streets.

Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said the government would add the new cases to the confirmed total of 11,1 83 infections. Almost 24,000 test results were pending, according to the health ministry's figures, and on average they take a week to process.

Algeria eases lockdown for Ramadan

Algeria will ease confinement measures from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan by shortening a night curfew and lifting a full lockdown for a province near the capital Algiers, the prime minister's office said.

Algeria has so far reported 3,007 cases of Covid-19, with 407 deaths and 1,355 recoveries.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies