The novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 216,000 lives and infected around 3.1 million people. Here are the latest developments for April 29:

People walk and jog at the walk side of Bondi Beach after the beach reopens to surfers and swimmers after it was closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with strict social distancing measures remaining in place, in Sydney, Australia, April 28, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, April 29

Australia to ramp up testing with millions of new kits

Australia has secured 10 million Covid-19 test kits, Health Minister Greg Hunt said, as Canberra begins widespread testing that it hopes will sustain a decline in new coronavirus cases and allow social restrictions to be lifted.

Australia - home to 25.7 million people - has confirmed about 6,700 cases of the novel coronavirus and just 88 deaths, way below figures reported in the United States and other hotspots, a result the government attributes to social distancing restrictions and testing.

Authorities plan to expand testing this week to include people who do not show symptoms, a move the government says is vital to allow the easing of restrictions and the reopening of parts of the economy shut down by the outbreak.

Mainland China reports 22 new cases

Mainland China reported 22 new Covid-19 cases for April 28, up from six reported a day earlier, putting its total number of novel coronavirus infections to date at 82,858.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to 21 on Tuesday from three a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, fell to 26 from 40 the previous day.

The total number of deaths in the mainland from Covid-19 remained unchanged at 4,633.

Mexico's registers 1,223 new cases, 135 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 1,223 new known coronavirus cases and 135 new deaths, bringing the total to 16,752 cases and 1,569 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

US coronavirus deaths top Vietnam War toll: tracker

The number of daily deaths from coronavirus rose again in the US, a tally from Johns Hopkins University showed, as the country's total fatalities surpassed those of Americans in the Vietnam War.

In a 24-hour period to 0030 GMT (8:30 pm local time), there were 2,207 additional deaths, the Baltimore-based university said, after the daily toll had fallen to around 1,300 on Sunday and Monday.

The total number of US deaths from new coronavirus have reached 58,351, passing the 58,220 which the National Archives records as US losses from combat and other causes, including accidents, in the years-long Southeast Asian war.

The United States has recorded more than one millions Covid-19 cases, about one-third of the entire world's case load, according to Johns Hopkins data.

