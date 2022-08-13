Fast News

Author taken off ventilator and is able to talk, his agent confirms, as suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges, a day after attack in upstate New York.

Salman Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, his agent said. (AFP Archive)

Author Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and is able to talk, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York.

Rushdie remained hospitalised with serious wounds, but fellow author Aatish Taseer said on Saturday evening that he was "off the ventilator and talking (and joking)."

Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details.

Suspect pleads not guilty

Earlier in the day, the man accused of attacking him on Friday at the Chautauqua Institution, a non-profit education and retreat centre, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a "preplanned" crime.

An attorney for Hadi Matar, 24, who is accused of attacking Rushdie, entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York on Saturday.

The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.

A judge ordered him held without bail after District Attorney Jason Schmidt told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie, getting an advance pass to the event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early bearing a fake ID.

"This was a targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack on Mr. Rushdie," Schmidt said.

Public defender Nathaniel Barone complained that authorities had taken too long to get Matar in front of a judge while leaving him "hooked up to a bench at the state police barracks."

"He has that constitutional right of presumed innocence," Barone added.

Hadi Matar is accused of attacking Salman Rushdie as the author was being introduced at a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute, a nonprofit education and retreat centre. (AP)

Rushdie could lose eye

Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, and was on a ventilator and unable to speak, his agent Andrew Wylie said on Friday evening.

Rushdie was likely to lose the wounded eye.

President Joe Biden said on Saturday in a statement that he and first lady Jill Biden were "shocked and saddened" by the attack.

Rushdie, who was born into a Muslim Kashmiri family in Bombay, now known as Mumbai, before moving to the United Kingdom, has faced death threats for his fourth novel which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages.

Rushdie moved to New York in the early 2000s and became a US citizen in 2016.

The book was banned in Iran where the late Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie's death.

Iran's government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini's decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiments linger in the country.

Sensitive moment

The attack comes at a sensitive moment in Iran's talks with major powers on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by the United States in 2018, in return for the re-lifting of crippling US sanctions.

Iran's government assigned no statement on the assault.

But Mohammad Marandi, an adviser to the negotiating team for Iran's nuclear talks in Vienna, wrote on Twitter: "I won't be shedding tears for a writer who spouts endless hatred and contempt for Muslims and Islam."

"But, isn't it odd that as we near a potential nuclear deal, the US makes claims about a hit on Bolton... and then this happens?" he questioned, referring to charges pressed against an Iranian citizen by the US for the alleged assassination plot against former US national security advisor John Bolton.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies