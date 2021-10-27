Fast News

Seven of the panel's 11 senators endorse report that also calls for indictment of 77 other people, including several ministers and three of President Bolsonaro's children.

A demonstrator wears a mask depicting President Bolsonaro with a mouthful of US dollars, while holding a syringe representing Covid-19 vaccine, during a protest in Brazil on October 2, 2021. (AP)

A Brazilian Senate committee has voted to approve a damning report that recommends criminal charges be filed against President Jair Bolsonaro, including crimes against humanity, for his controversial handling of the government's coronavirus pandemic response.

Seven of the panel's 11 senators endorsed the text on Tuesday –– presented last week after a six-month investigation –– which also called for the indictment of 77 other people, including several ministers and three of Bolsonaro's children.

It also called for Brazil's Supreme Court to suspend the president's access to his social media accounts for citing false information about Covid-19.

Source: AFP