Shooting at a medical building in Oklahoma state's Tulsa city leaves five people dead, including a shooter who's believed to have taken his own life, authorities say.

Police responded to a call about a man with a rifle at St. Francis Hospital, which "turned into an active shooter situation," officials say. (AP)

Five people have been killed during a shooting at a medical building in the US state of Oklahoma, officials said, including the shooter who's believed to have taken his own life.

"Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," Tulsa city police said in a Facebook post just before 6 pm [local time]. "We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties."

Police captain Richard Meulenberg said multiple people were also wounded and that the complex at the St. Francis hospital campus was a "catastrophic scene."

Meulenberg earlier told ABC that "four people (were) shot and killed. One died after leaving the scene to try to get medical aid, and one of those four is going to be our suspect."

The campus was locked down because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre.

Reunification centre for families set up

Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

Dozens of police cars could be seen outside the hospital complex, and authorities shut down traffic as the investigation went on.

A reunification centre for families to find their loved ones was set up at a nearby high school.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also at the scene, a spokesperson said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies