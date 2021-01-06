Fast News

US lawmakers decried an "attempted coup" against the US government as supporters of President Donald Trump smashed into the US Congress and shut down legislative sessions.

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6, 2021 (Reuters)

"A mob storming the US Capitol to overturn an election. A coup in progress," said Representative Val Demings in a tweet on Wednesday.

Police confront supporters of President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate, after breaching security defenses, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (Reuters)

'Domestic terrorism'

"This is anarchy. This is an attempted coup. And it's happening in America because of lawless lawmakers," added another congressman, Seth Moulton.

Others also characterising the assault as a coup attempt blamed Trump for inciting the protesters, who halted the confirmation by Congress of Joe Biden as the winner of the November 3 election.

"The president is inciting domestic terrorism," said Representative Mark Pocan.

A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC, US. (AFP)

It's a little late for that. Don't you think? https://t.co/Yp8XuEvvuM — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2021

Reaction

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on Trump supporters to "stop trampling on democracy" after they smashed into the US Congress and shut down legislative sessions.

"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy," he tweeted.

"The enemies of democracy will be pleased to see these incredible images from Washington, DC," he added. "Inflammatory words turn into violent actions."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an end to the "disgraceful scenes" in Washington.

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Turkey's Foreign Ministry called on all parties in the US to use moderation and common sense.

Turkey is monitoring "worrying" developments in the US, including attempts to storm the Capitol building, the ministry said in a statement.

"We believe that the US will overcome this domestic crisis calmly," it added.

Press Release Regarding the Developments in the USA https://t.co/WlFnxi59ax pic.twitter.com/UrB6Y65LXJ — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkey) January 6, 2021

EU officials expressed shock at the "assault on US democracy."

"To witness tonight's scenes in Washington, DC, is a shock," European Council president Charles Michel tweeted.

"In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege," the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, in a separate tweet.

The US Congress is a temple of democracy.



To witness tonight’s scenes in #WashingtonDC is a shock.



We trust the US to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to @JoeBiden — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) January 6, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his concerns.

"Obviously we're concerned and we're following the situation minute by minute," Trudeau told the News 1130 Vancouver radio station.

"I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly."

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on January 06, 2021, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

"Quite Maidan-style pictures are coming from DC," Russia's deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy posted on Twitter, referring to protests in Ukraine that toppled Russian-backed President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovich in 2014.

"Some of my friends ask whether someone will distribute crackers to the protesters to echo Victoria Nuland stunt," he said, citing a 2013 visit to Ukraine when then-US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland offered food to protesters.

I share your feelings, dear Ravi, and condemn violence of any kind, just one question: why do you call storming by protestors of US #Capitol “domestic terrorism” and similar and much more bloody events in Kiev in 2014 “revolution of dignity”? #WashingtonDC #DoubleStandards https://t.co/41W2eGMxRU — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) January 6, 2021

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet: "I am following with concern the news that are coming from Capitol Hill in Washington. I trust in the strength of America's democracy.

"The new Presidency of @JoeBiden will overcome this time of tension, uniting the American people."

France has also condemned the "serious attack on democracy" in the US.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Twitter: "The violence against the American institutions is a grave attack on democracy. I condemn it. The will and the vote of the American people must be respected."

US business lobby calls on Trump to 'put an end to the chaos'

An influential US business lobbying group called on Trump and other politicians to act to end the occupation of the US Capitol by protesters angry at his election loss.

"The chaos unfolding in the nation's capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election. The country deserves better," the Business Roundtable said in a statement.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called the violent protests in Washington "shocking scenes" and said the outcome of the "democratic" US election must be respected.

Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021

Twitter said it would take action against tweets that call for threats and violence, as hundreds of protesters stormed the US Capitol.

"... we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labeled Tweets will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked," the company said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies