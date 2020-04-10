Fast News

The worldwide coronavirus infections cross 1.6 million with more than 95,000 deaths in more than 200 countries and territories, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University. Here are the latest updates for April 10:

In this handout picture made available on April 9, 2020 by the Comunidad de Madrid (Madrid regional government) doctors attend a COVID-19 disease patient transferred by members of the Comunidad de Madrid's Biological Risk Medical Emergency Service in Madrid. (AFP)

Friday, April 10, 2020:

Spain records lowest increase in deaths in 17 days

The number of people dying of coronavirus in Spain each day fell again as the country registered 605 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The overall death toll rose to 15,843 from 15,238 the previous day, it said in a statement. The total number of coronavirus cases rose to 157,022 from 152,446 on Thursday.

The Spanish government is meeting to establish a $21.9 billion (20 billion euro) fund to help small businesses and the self-employed cope with the economic fallout of the outbreak, but it’s also discussing what comes next for 47 million Spaniards who have been quarantined for four weeks.

Air Zimbabwe to put workers on unpaid leave over coronavirus

Zimbabwe's state-owned airline will put workers on indefinite unpaid leave after revenue dried up with the new coronavirus outbreak virtually grounding global air travel, an internal notice to employees said.

With $300 million of debt, Air Zimbabwe was already facing financial trouble before the outbreak of the virus.

The perennially loss-making national carrier said it would retain skeleton staff for adhoc operations and airworthiness compliance, adding that wages remained its biggest cost. Employees would, however, receive their April salaries.

"Some of us will be put on indefinite unpaid leave from 23 April 2020 until operations normalise," the notice said.

Malaysia extends movement curbs until April 28

Malaysia extended movement and travel restrictions on Friday for another two weeks, until April 28, as it tries to contain a coronavirus outbreak which has left it with the most infections in Southeast Asia.

The curbs, imposed on March 18, were originally set to end on April 14. But the government reported 118 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to more than 4,200.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address said Malaysia has done well in keeping the infection rate at 7 percent of patients screened, which is below the 10 percent benchmark set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), while its 1.6 percent death rate is well below the 5.8 percent global average.

Belgium in top five of Covid-19 deaths per million

Belgium's death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic has topped 3,000, officials after the country recorded 496 more deaths during the past 24 hours.

Currently, its virus mortality rate stands at 260 deaths per million people.

Health authorities said the big jump over previous daily counts included 171 fatalities in retirement homes that took place in the last half of March.

It pushed the national running total of Covid-19 related deaths to 3,019.

Iran's death toll rises to 4,232

Iran's total death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak rose to 4,232 with 122 lives lost in the past 24 hours, according to a health ministry spokesman.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease increased by 1,972 during the past 24 hours to a total of 68,192, the spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpur, said on state TV, adding that 3,969 people were in critical condition.

Iran is the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East. It has recorded a total of 35,465 recoveries from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, he said.

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 5,323

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 5,323 during the past 24 hours to 113,525 , climbing for a fourth straight day after four previous days of declines, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 266 to 2,373.

Hungary reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases

Hungary's confirmed coronavirus cases have increased by 210 to 1,190, the single largest daily increase since the outbreak of the virus, government data showed.

At least 77 people have died so far, according to the government. The latest jump in cases includes 151 infections in an old people's home in Budapest, of whom seven people had died, the government tally showed.

Number of cases crosses 12,000 in India

India's confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 12,000, government data showed, despite a harsh weeks-long clampdown to control the outbreak.

India's capital of Delhi, and its financial hub of Mumbai, have emerged as hotspots and local officials are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend a 21-day nationwide lockdown beyond its expiry date of Tuesday.

India's vast shutdown of 1.3 billion people has left millions out of work and forced an exodus of migrant workers from the cities to their homes in the hinterland, but state leaders say it is more important to save lives.

Russia reports new record daily rise of coronavirus cases



Russia reported 1,786 more coronavirus cases, its largest daily rise so far, which took the national tally of confirmed infections to 11,917.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 18 to 94, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said in a statement.

Philippines records 18 more deaths, 119 new cases

The Philippines' health ministry reported 18 more coronavirus deaths and 119 new infections.

The death toll in the Southeast Asian country has reached 221, while confirmed cases totalled 4,195.

Sixteen more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 140, the ministry said in a bulletin.

Indonesia reports 219 new cases, total 3,512

Indonesia reported 219 new coronavirus cases and 26 new deaths, a health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters.

This brings the total number of cases and deaths to 3,512 and 306, respectively.

Virus kills 66 in Pakistan

Number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan climbed to 4,601, with 66 deaths.

Authorities warned of tough penalties if people flouted the lockdown to go to mosques for Friday prayers.

The rules allow only five people to pray at a time in a mosque but many more gathered last week.

Number of cases cross 10,000 in Israel

In Israel, the number of coronavirus infections rose to more than 10,000. The government imposed strict measures to contain the pandemic early on but has seen it tear through the insular ultra-Orthodox religious community.

The Health Ministry reported a total of 10,095 cases, including 92 deaths.

Taiwan reports sixth death from coronavirus, 382 cases

A sixth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Taiwan, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said.

The island also recorded two new infections, bringing the total to 382 cases, he told a news conference.

South Korea reports 27 new coronavirus cases

South Korea has reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus, marking its ninth consecutive day below 100, as infections continue to wane in the worst-hit city of Daegu.

Figures released by South Korea's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday brought nationwide totals to 10,450 cases and 208 virus-related deaths.

Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus cases and the death of a 43-year-old woman.

Of the new cases, 27 are linked to previous cases and eight who are waiting for investigation into how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Three of the new cases were imported, Wisanuyothin said.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities, while 1,013 patients have recovered and gone home.

Yemen confirms first coronavirus case

Yemen has reported its first coronavirus case in Hadhramaut Governorate, supreme national emergency committee tweeted.

The committee added that the patient was stable and receiving health care, without elaborating.

The United Nations and Western allies had pointed to the threat of coronavirus outbreak in the war-battered country.

US records 1,783 virus deaths in past 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,783 deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm on Thursday (0030 GMT Friday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's record toll of 1,973.

The total number of US fatalities linked to the virus now stands at 16,478, the second-highest tally in the world after Italy.

Mexico registers 3,441 cases of coronavirus



Mexico has registered 260 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 3,441 cases and 194 deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Among the dead were two pregnant women.

One of the two women gave birth to a son before passing away, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference, noting that pregnant women are highly susceptible to infection caused by the virus.

China reports 42 new coronavirus cases vs 63 day earlier

Mainland China reported on Friday 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 cases involving travellers from overseas, down from 63 cases a day earlier.

China's National Health Commission said in a statement that 47 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were also reported in the mainland, down from 61 new cases a day earlier.

The total number of infections in mainland China now stands at 81,907, while the death toll rose by one to 3,336

Panama reports 224 new coronavirus cases



Panama registered 224 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 2,752 cases, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 66.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies