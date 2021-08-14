Fast News

Jerry Chandler, who heads the country's civil protection agency, says there are casualties but a death toll isn't certain at the time.

Residents shared images on social media of the ruins of concrete buildings. (Twitter/ @paulwidler20)

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake has struck Haiti, causing several deaths and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake.

The epicentre of the quake, which shook homes and sent people scrambling for protection, was about 100 miles (160 kilometres) by road from the centre of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince.

"Lots of homes are destroyed, people are dead and some are at the hospital," Christella Saint Hilaire, who lives near the epicentre, told AFP.

"Everyone is in the street now and the shocks keep coming."

READ MORE: Hurricane Elsa falls back to tropical storm as it batters Haiti

Destruction to building seen in #Haiti when 7.0 magnitude #earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti pic.twitter.com/IHfFot2gcH — Adnan Faheem, GPHR, SPHRi, SHRM-SCP (@AF2311) August 14, 2021

Felt across the Caribbean

The long, initial shock was felt in much of the Caribbean. It damaged schools as well as homes on Haiti's southwestern peninsula, according to images from witnesses.

"I can confirm there are deaths, but I don't yet have an exact toll," said Jerry Chandler, who heads the country's civil protection agency.

Residents shared images on social media of the ruins of concrete buildings, including a church in which a ceremony was apparently under way on Saturday in the southwestern town of Les Anglais.

The USGS issued a tsunami warning, saying waves of up to three meters (nearly 10 feet) were possible along the coastline of Haiti, but it soon lifted the warning.

A magnitude-7.0 quake in January 2010 transformed much of Port-au-Prince and nearby cities into dusty ruins, killing more than 200,000 and injuring some 300,000 others.

More than a million and a half Haitians were made homeless, leaving island authorities and the international humanitarian community with a colossal challenge in a country lacking either a land registry or building codes.

L’hôpital général aux Cayes est débordé. Beaucoup de blessés. Beaucoup de maisons se sont effondrées aux Cayes. Dont un hôtel.

📷 Jose Flécher

Bilan partiel #Haiti #earthquake 14-08-21 pic.twitter.com/pze11oojI8 — Frantz Duval (@Frantzduval) August 14, 2021

The quake destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes, as well as administrative buildings and schools, not to mention 60 percent of Haiti's health-care system.

The rebuilding of the country's main hospital remains incomplete, and nongovernmental organisations have struggled to make up for the state's many deficiencies.

The latest quake comes just over a month after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by a team of gunmen, shaking a country already battling poverty, spiralling gang violence and Covid-19.

Police say they have arrested 44 people in connection with the killing, including 12 Haitian police officers, 18 Colombians who were allegedly part of the commando team, and two Americans of Haitian descent.

The head of Moise's security detail is among those detained in connection with the plot allegedly organised by a group of Haitians with foreign ties.

Police have issued wanted-persons notices for several other people, including a judge from Haiti's highest court, a former senator and a businessman.

Moise had been ruling the impoverished and disaster-plagued nation by decree, as gang violence spiked and Covid-19 spread.

READ MORE: Two dead as hundreds of police, supporters march in Haiti



Source: TRTWorld and agencies