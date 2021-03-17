Fast News

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old man from of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, following the deadly shootings at three different spas in Georgia state's Atlanta area.

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Woodstock, Georgia. (AP)

At least eight people were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia after which police took a 21-year-old male suspect into custody, though it was unclear if the attacks were related.

"Shooting suspect in custody!" Cherokee County sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Earlier, around 5 p.m., five people were shot at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Atlanta, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Baker said.

Authorities were not immediately releasing the gender or race of the victims, Baker said.

Police told CNN told that all four victims in Atlanta appeared to be Asian.

A man suspected in the Acworth shooting was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 pm Tuesday, minutes before the shooting, authorities said.

Baker said the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Baker said they believe Long is also the suspect in the Atlanta shootings.

With two shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta and the knowledge of the Acworth shooting, Atlanta police said they dispatched officers to check nearby similar businesses and increased patrols in the area.

"At this time, investigators are gathering information from both scenes to determine exactly what occurred and attempting to obtain confirmed information regarding the suspect or suspects," said the Atlanta police statement.

It said it was too early to confirm whether the shooting in Atlanta and Cherokee County were linked but that they were "looking into that possibility."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies