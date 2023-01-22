Fast News

The incident occurred at Monterey Park, about eight miles (13 kilometres) east of downtown Los Angeles, which is home to a large number of ethnic Asians, US police say.

The shooter is a male, US police say without giving further details. (AFP)

Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others been wounded in a mass shooting in a largely Asian city in southern California, law enforcement, with the suspect still at large hours later.

The gunman opened fire at a dance venue in Monterey Park as the local community were celebrating Lunar New Year, police said early on Sunday.

Captain Andrew Meyers of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said officers had responded to emergency calls around 10:20pm on Saturday and found people pouring out of the premises.

"The officers made entry to the location and located addition al victims," he said.

"The Monterey Park Police Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the injured and pronounced 10 of the victims deceased at the scene.

"There are at least 10 additional victims that were transported to numerous local hospitals and are listed in various conditions from stable to critical.

"The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding."

Sgt. Bob Boese also of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooter is a male.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a majority Asian and Asian-American population that's about 10 miles (16 kilometres) from downtown Los Angeles.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

Local resident Wong Wei told the Los Angeles Times his friend had been at the dance club, and had been in the bathroom when the shooting erupted.

When she emerged, she saw a man carrying a long gun and firing indiscriminately, as well as the bodies of three people, two of them women and one person who he said was the boss of the club.

The Times reported that tens of thousands of people had gathered earlier in the day for a two-day Lunar New Year festival, which is one of the largest in southern California.

Monterey Park is home to around 61,000 people, the majority of them Asian or Asian American.

Gun violence is a huge problem in the United States, which saw 647 mass shootings last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive website, defined as an incident with four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter.

More than 44,000 people died from gunshot wo unds in 2022, more than half of which were suicides.

The country has more weapons than people: one in three adults owns at least one weapon and nearly one in two adults lives in a home where there is a weapon.

