Authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the case, and located the car used in the ramming.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly says he does not believe there is any current danger to the public in the aftermath of the attack. (The vehicle was captured on a live stream.)

A red sport utility vehicle (SUV) has plowed into a Christmas parade in the US city of Waukesha, injuring more than 20 people.

A CBS affiliate reporter from the scene stated there was more than one death at the scene.

City Police Chief Dan Thompson said the investigation was ongoing, but that a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. Some of the injured were taken by police to hospitals, and others were taken by family members, Thompson said.

“We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time,” Thompson said. It wasn’t clear if the person was in custody; Thompson deferred questions until a later briefing.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

#BREAKING: Video shows a car speeding through the middle of a downtown #Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade. Initial reports of multiple people injured, as well as reports of gunshots. pic.twitter.com/G7qyKRvBzH — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 21, 2021

Unexpected tragedy

One video shows the SUV striking what appears to be members of a marching band and several others along the parade route before driving on. The sound of the marching band heard before the SUV approaches is replaced by screams.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Associated Press that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said.

“And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying. Authorities have identified a person of interest in the case, he told reporters without giving further details.

