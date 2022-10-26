Fast News

Leaders of US and Israel discuss Iran's nuclear programme, ongoing protests and Tehran's alleged drone sales to Russia, as Tel Aviv comes under pressure to help Kiev.

Israel has been reluctant to get involved in a US-led alliance helping pro-Western Ukraine to repel a bloody Russian attack. (AFP)

President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog have held talks focused heavily on Iran, with the two leaders discussing Tehran's nuclear programme and what Washington alleges is the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict.

Herzog noted on Wednesday that Iran was "moving toward" becoming a nuclear power and alluded to Tehran providing Russia with drones that are "killing innocent citizens in Ukraine."

"Today, the Iranian regime is crushing thousands of Iranian citizens — young men and women — who are demonstrating and simply pleading to have their own liberties," Herzog said, referring to ongoing protests over the death in custody of Iranian citizen Mahsa Amini.

"I think the Iranian challenge will be a major challenge that we are discussing."

Israeli officials have made the case to Biden that reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement would not stop Tehran from achieving its nuclear ambitions and would destabilise the region.

The Biden administration, however, until recently seemed determined to bring back the deal, which would provide Tehran with billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for the country agreeing to roll back its nuclear programme to the limits it set.

But the administration has sounded increasingly pessimistic about the prospects for the deal in recent weeks as Iran has allegedly shipped drones to Russia for use in its conflict against Ukraine.

Lebanon maritime deal, West Bank situation

Biden made no mention of Iran in his brief comments to reporters at the top of his meeting with Herzog, but White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Biden reminded the Israeli leader of the administration's longstanding pledge to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

Biden congratulated Israel for a US-brokered maritime boundary agreement with Lebanon that is set to be signed on Thursday.

"I think it’s a historic breakthrough," Biden said. "It took a lot of courage for you to step up and step into it."

Asked about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's criticism that Israel has so far refrained from providing advanced weaponry and defensive weapon systems to Kiev, Kirby suggested the US would not "guilt trip" Israel on the matter.

“That’s for the Israelis to decide,” Kirby said.

Biden also emphasised the importance of taking steps to de-escalate the security situation in the occupied West Bank and that a negotiated two-state solution between Israel and Palestine remains the best way for lasting peace.

"They discussed the importance of promoting co-existence and weakening extremists who promote hatred and violence," a White House statement said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies