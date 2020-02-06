Fast News

US President Donald Trump triumphantly holds up copies of two newspapers with banner "ACQUITTED!" after avoiding becoming the first president ever removed by Senate impeachment.

President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment "dishonest and corrupt." (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump triumphantly held up copies of two newspapers with banner "ACQUITTED!" on Thursday as he took the stage at the National Prayer Breakfast a day after avoiding becoming the first president ever removed from office by the Senate.

Trump appeared in good spirits at the annual Washington event, which was also attended by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat who led the impeachment charge against the Republican president.

In his first public comments since being acquitted by the Senate of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, he said he had been "put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people."

Speaking in an unusually raspy voice, Trump noted that he would be giving a statement at the White House later. He said he would discuss his determination that what happened during his impeachment cannot be allowed to "go on."

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong," Trump said in an apparent allusion to Senator Mitt Romney, the sole Republican who voted to convict the president. Romney cited his faith in explaining his vote on the Senate floor Wednesday.

"Nor do I like people who say 'I pray for you' when they know that's not so," said Trump, in a clear reference to his chief Democratic antagonist, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who on several occasions said she prays for the president.

He added, "So many people have been hurt and we can't let that go on and I'll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House."

Trump emboldened by verdict

With the gavel banging down to end the impeachment drama, Trump is barreling ahead in his re-election fight with a united Republican Party behind him.

And he's emboldened by reassuring poll numbers and chaos in the Democratic race to replace him.

Republican senators voted largely in lockstep to acquit Trump, relying on a multitude of rationales for keeping him in office: He’s guilty, but his conduct wasn't impeachable; his July telephone conversation with Ukraine's president was a “perfect call”; there’s an election in 10 months and it's up to voters to determine his fate.

For Trump, there was one overriding message to draw from his acquittal: Even at a time of maximum political peril, it's his Republican Party.

Trump avoided talk of impeachment in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. By the next day, he was already moving to use impeachment as a 2020 rallying cry.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement at noon on Thursday to "discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!" The president's supporters were being invited to join him in the East Room.

I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the @WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2020

The president and his allies sent giddy tweets needling his accusers and Democrats. In his first message, once the trial closed, Trump posted an animated video using a Time magazine cover to suggest he would remain in office "4EVA."

At the prayer breakfast, Pelosi, who had torn up the text of Trump's State of the Union speech after his address, gave brief remarks. Trump did not acknowledge her.

Democrats handed some more good news to Trump.

The Iowa caucuses, the nation's first presidential nominating contest, was thrown into disarray by a tabulating mishap. That deprived any candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to paint the Democrats as incompetent and corrupt.

Party values in test

Trump's tenuous relationship with the GOP establishment has been a consistent theme of his political life in recent years, and he has repeatedly put the party's values to the test.

Still, most Republicans have grudgingly stuck with him, through the revelations of the "Access Hollywood" tape, in which he was heard boasting about sexually assaulting women, and Charlottesville, where he defended white supremacists during a racial clash in the Virginia college town, as well as Helsinki, where he sided with Russia's Vladimir Putin over US intelligence agencies about Moscow's 2016 election interference.

Now, they are giving him the victory he's been waiting for and latching their fates to his like never before.

