Fast News

Barrett would fill the seat vacated after the September 18 death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony at the university, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Archive)

President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Trump called Barrett, who stood at his side in the White House Rose Garden, "one of the most brilliant and gifted legal minds."

With Republicans almost certain to confirm Barrett, Trump will have been able to tilt the high court to the right on the eve of his difficult reelection attempt.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: TRTWorld and agencies