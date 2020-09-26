Fast News
Barrett would fill the seat vacated after the September 18 death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Trump called Barrett, who stood at his side in the White House Rose Garden, "one of the most brilliant and gifted legal minds."
With Republicans almost certain to confirm Barrett, Trump will have been able to tilt the high court to the right on the eve of his difficult reelection attempt.
This is a developing story and will be updated
Source: TRTWorld and agencies