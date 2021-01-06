Fast News

President Trump's supporters gather in the capital Washington, DC, where Congress will be voting to affirm the electoral college results, which Trump continues to dispute.

Supporters of President Trump gather near the Washington Monument ahead of his rally and speech to contest the certification by Congress of the results of 2020 presidential election. (Reuters)

Thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump, including members of far-right groups, have gathered in Washington in protest at a meeting of Congress to certify Joe Biden's victory in November's presidential election.

Trump, who lost the election promised to address the protesters on Wednesday at the Ellipse, a park near the White House, where Biden is due to take over in two weeks.

"BIG CROWDS!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

One of his sons, Eric Trump, warmed up the flag-waving crowds with unfounded conspiracy theories.

"Is there any person here that actually thinks that Joe Biden won this election?" Eric Trump said to shouts of "No."

Congress due to certify Biden's victory

The states have all certified that Biden, a Democrat, won the election by 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232, and Trump's challenges to Biden's victory have floundered in courts across the country.

"It doesn't matter," Eric Trump said.

"They can lie; they can cheat; they can steal. My father has started a movement and this movement will never, ever die."

Congress was due to certify Biden's victory on Wednesday.

Many of Trump's fellow Republicans have promised a stonewalling effort that could stretch proceedings past midnight but was almost certain to fail.

Washington police earlier banned from the city Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Trump-supporting far-right group the Proud Boys, after he was arrested on Monday for the destruction of property and possession of a firearm magazine.

Tarrio could not immediately be reached for comment.

READ MORE: Trump loyalists rally in Washington refusing to accept election results

"Every single thing that has been outlined as the plan for today is perfectly legal ... it is perfectly appropriate given the questionable constitutionality of the Election Counting Act of 1887 that the vice president can cast it aside." -- Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/5ayMCcp1nG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

Protesters told to shun guns

Crowd control largely fell to the Metropolitan Police Department, which mobilized all 3,750 officers, the Capitol Police, the Park Police, the US Secret Service, and more than 300 members of the city’s National Guard, according to Washington police chief Robert Contee and other officials.

Police have told protesters not to bring their guns to Washington, which has some of the nation's strictest gun laws and bans the open carrying of firearms.

On Tuesday evening, Trump supporters trying to reach Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington were stopped by riot gear-clad police, who used pepper spray and batons to drive them back.

"I’m just here to support the president," said David Wideman, a 45-year-old firefighter who travelled from Memphis, Tennessee.

Wideman acknowledged he was "confused" by a string of losses from Trump’s legal team in their attempt to overturn the results of the election and didn’t know what options Trump had left.

"I not sure what he can do at this point, but I want to hear what he has to say," Wideman said.

READ MORE: Georgia run-offs: Millions vote in US state with Senate at stake

Biden hopeful Democrats will have Senate majority

Also on Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden said he was hopeful Jon Ossoff would be victorious after fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock was projected to win one of the two US Senate seats up for grabs in Tuesday's run-off elections.

Biden in a statement promised to work with both parties to address the Covid-19 pandemic and move forward his cabinet nominations, adding it looked like Georgia's voters had given Democrats a majority in the US Senate.

READ MORE: Leader of neo-fascist Proud Boys arrested ahead of pro-Trump rallies

Source: TRTWorld and agencies