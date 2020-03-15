Fast News

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has passed 150,000 driven by a spike in infections in Italy which announced 3,497 new cases on Saturday. The virus has so far claimed at least 5,764 lives across 137 countries and territories.

Nurses wearing protective clothing handle a bag with a potentially infected coronavirus swab at a drive-through testing center at the University of Washington Medical campus on March 13, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (AFP)

Sunday, March 15, 2020

South Korea reports 76 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported 76 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 8,162 with 75 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The latest numbers are in line with a downward trend in new cases, down from the 107 recorded on Saturday.

Mainland China reports 20 new coronavirus cases

Mainland China had 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on March 14, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday, up from 11 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,844.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,199 as of the end of Saturday, up by 10 from the previous day.

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Trump tests negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to the president's personal physician.

The White House released the test results Saturday night after Trump told reporters hours earlier that he had taken the coronavirus test, following days of resisting being screened despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with three people who have tested positive for the virus.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said in a memo.

Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Saturday that he had his temperature taken and it was "totally normal," shortly before stepping into the room to discuss the government's efforts to halt the spread of the virus.

The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the US and caused at least 50 deaths.

Wife of Spain’s PM tests positive for virus

Spain’s government said Saturday that the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The government said Begona Gomez and the prime minister are in good health.

Two ministers of Sanchez’s Cabinet, the minister of equality and the minister of regional affairs, had already tested positive earlier this week.

The other members of the Cabinet have tested negative.

Earlier in the day, Spain’s government announced that it is placing tight restrictions on movements and closing restaurants and other establishments in the nation of 46 million people as part of a two-week state of emergency to fight the sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

“From now we enter into a new phase,” Sanchez said. “We won’t hesitate in doing what we must beat the virus. We are putting health first.”

After the prime minister spoke, people broke into a long round of applause from balconies in Madrid and Barcelona, with some firing off fireworks, in response to a call on social media for a show of support for the country's doctors and nurses. Others joined in, relieved that the government was taking more action.

Sanchez added that all police forces, including those run by local authorities, will be put under the orders of the Interior Minister and that the armed forces are on stand-by.

“At any moment, when it is necessary, we can count on the deployment of the armed forces. The army is ready,” Sanchez said.

Virus death toll in Italy rises to 1,441

The death toll in Italy's coronavirus outbreak rose to 1,441 on Saturday, up almost 14 percent from the 1,266 total reported a day earlier, the civil protection authority said on Saturday.

The total number of cases rose to 21,157 from 17,660, the authority said. Italy remains the worst affected country in Europe and second only to China, where the highly infectious virus first emerged.

The agency said 1,966 patients had recovered from the disease, which broke out in the north of the country on February 21, compared to 1,439 the day before.

The number of patients in intensive care rose to 1,518 against a previous 1,328.

Mexican coronavirus tally increases to 41

Mexico has registered a rise in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 41 from 26 a day earlier, the Mexican health ministry said on Saturday.

France closes all restaurants, cafes, and shops

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Saturday that France is shutting down all restaurants, cafes, cinemas and non-essential retail shops, starting Sunday, to face the accelerated spread of the virus in the country.

He said grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other public services including transport will be allowed to remain open.

French authorities had already shut down all schools, banned gatherings of more than 100 people and advised people to limit their social life. Philippe said these measures were “not well implemented.”

“We must show all together more discipline,” he added.

Philippe confirmed that nationwide municipal elections will go ahead as planned on Sunday but with special measures to keep people at a safe distance.

Health authorities said more than 4,500 cases had been confirmed in France as of Saturday, including 91 deaths.

Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case

Turkey reported on Saturday one more coronavirus case, raising its tally to six.

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus test of a citizen who returned from Umrah in the last week turned out to be positive," said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

Umrah is the Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca that Muslims can undertake at any time of the year.

Stressing the importance of a 14-day quarantine rule, Koca warned those who came from overseas not to come in contact with others.

He said passing medical screening does not mean zero risk.

Georgia to postpone primaries over virus



Georgia's March 24 presidential primaries will be postponed until May because of fears over the new coronavirus, state election officials announced on Saturday, a day after Louisiana also pushed back its primaries.

In-person early voting, which began statewide March 2, will be halted and the election will be moved to May 19, when Georgia’s other 2020 primary elections are being held, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement Saturday.

In addition to public safety, one of the biggest considerations was the risk the virus posed to poll worker s, who are often older, election officials said.

“Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers, and the community at large,” Raffensperger said.

The action followed Republican Governor Brian Kemp’s signature of an emergency declaration that unlocked sweeping powers to fight COVID-19. In a speech Saturday, the governor renewed a call for places of worship, schools and others to consider cancelling large gatherings as cases in the state rise.

On Friday, Louisiana became the first state to postpone its presidential primaries due to the virus.

