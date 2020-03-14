Fast News

Global death toll from coronavirus nears 5,000, with more than 132,500 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a pandemic.

People wear protective face masks in light of the coronavirus, at Istanbul Airport, Turkey, March 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, March 14, 2020

New Zealand calls off Christchurch attack commemoration

New Zealand on Saturday called off a national remembrance service marking the one-year anniversary of the attack on Christchurch mosques due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, to be held in Christchurch on Sunday, was expected to attract a large crowd, with many traveling from around New Zealand and from overseas.

"This is a pragmatic decision. We're very saddened to cancel, but in remembering such a terrible tragedy, we shouldn't create the risk of further harm being done," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

New Zealand confirmed its sixth case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Friday, March 13, 2020

Mauritania confirms first case

Mauritania's health ministry confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the West African country in a statement on Friday.

The patient is a European man living in Mauritania who returned to the country's capital Nouakchott on March 9 and had since been in quarantine.

His nationality was not specified

Turkey closes border to passengers from nine countries

Turkey announced late Friday it will close all border gates to passengers coming from nine European countries to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

An authorisation letter signed by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said passengers coming from Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, and the Netherlands will not be allowed into Turkey beginning 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) Saturday.

It also said that travellers from Turkey to those countries are temporarily suspended.

On February 3, Turkey halted flights to and from China and later suspended flights to and from Iran, South Korea and Italy.

The outbreak has caused serious casualties in some European countries, especially in Italy and the letter said some precautions were taken against other countries, where the virus has rapidly spread.

Other third-country citizens, who have been in those countries in the last 14 days, will not be allowed entry to Turkey.

It noted that no restrictions will be applied to the citizens of the mentioned countries who want to leave Turkey.

Guatemala bans arrivals from US, Canada

Guatemala has extended a ban on arrivals from countries more heavily affected by the coronavirus outbreak to include the United States and Canada, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Central American country announced its first case of confirmed coronavirus infection.

Trump announces 30-day suspension of cruises

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that major cruise lines would suspend trips from US ports for 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic that has hit several vessels.

The companies already had announced the move to pause cruises, including Carnival's Princess line which on Thursday announced a 60-day suspension.

"At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry - it will be kept that way!" Trump tweeted.

Trump declares virus pandemic national emergency

Trump declared a national emergency Friday in what critics say was a long-delayed admission of the gravity of the coronavirus crisis that's triggered the shutdown of schools, sporting events, offices and travel in the world's richest country.

Trump's declaration frees up some $40 billion in disaster relief funds for local authorities. He also surprised reporters at a press conference by saying he'll "most likely" get a test for the virus, reversing his position from only minutes earlier.

With the US toll now at 47 dead and more than 2,000 infected, the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on daily life -- and Trump has struggled to show that he is in charge.

In the economic and cultural engine of New York, the state's governor restricted gatherings of more than 500 people. Iconic cultural institutions including Broadway went dim.

"The next eight weeks are critical," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden.

"We can learn and we will turn a corner on this virus."

US Coronavirus aid package

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Friday that Democrats had reached a deal with the administration of President Donald Trump on a relief package for Americans hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

"We are proud to have reached an agreement with the administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act," Pelosi said after days of tense talks with the White House.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies