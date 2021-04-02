Fast News

Both officers and the suspect, who was shot while driving, have been hospitalised, police say.

Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 2, 2021. (AP)

Streets surrounding the US Capitol and congressional office buildings have been locked down, with a heavy police presence, an eyewitness said, while Capitol police said they are responding to reports that a motorist had tried to run down two officers.

Capitol police said on Friday they were responding to reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two officers and a suspect was in custody.

"Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," their statement said.

No information was immediately available on the identity or condition of the driver.

Television footage showed a blue sedan that had crashed into a security barrier on one of the streets leading to Congress, as what appeared to be the wounded officers were loaded onto gurneys and into ambulances.

Suspect shot and hospitalised

Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the Capitol building. All roads leading to the complex were blocked by police or police officers.

Law enforcement officials told the AP news agency that the suspect who was driving was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.

A helicopter was seen hovering overhead and observers were ordered to leave the area.

Videos from the scene showed what looked like two people on stretchers being loaded into ambulances.

Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling Capitol complex after an attack on January 6 by thousands of supporters of former president Donald Trump.





This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies