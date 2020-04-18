Fast News

The coronavirus disease has infected at least 2.25 million people and killed more than 150,000 globally. Here are the updates for April 18:

A patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical workers outside Cobble Hill Health Center, Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP)

Thursday, April 18

US death toll exceeds 37,000 - Johns Hopkins data

The US reported 3,800 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, surpassing the 37,000 mark, according to the Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University.

Data compiled in the university's running tally counted 37,084 deaths and 706,832 cases.

The US continues to lead the world in number of coronavirus infections and deaths, followed by Italy and Spain in both.

More than 60,500 people have recovered in the US, according to the data.

UK hospital death toll rises 888 to 15,464

Britain's hospital death toll from Covid-19 rose by 888 to 15,464 as of 1600 GMT on April 17, the health ministry said.

"357,023 people have been tested, of which 114,217 tested positive," the health ministry said.

Dutch infections reach 31,589, 142 new deaths

Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have risen by 1,140 to 31,589, Dutch health authorities said.

The death toll among people known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus increased by 142 to 3,601, the Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

Swiss death toll reaches 1,111, confirmed cases hit 27,404

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,111 people, the country's public health agency said, rising from 1,059 a day earlier.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 27,404, the agency said, up from 27,078.

Uzbekistan prolongs restrictions

Uzbekistan has decided to prolong restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus until May 10, the Central Asian nation's government said.

The social distancing measures were set to expire on April 10. The Tashkent government has locked down all provinces and some major cities, closed some businesses and ordered citizens to only leave their homes for work or essential shopping.

Malaysia reports 54 new cases, 2 new deaths

Malaysian health officials reported 54 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and business on March 18, taking the cumulative total to 5,305.

The health ministry also reported 2 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 88.

Philippines records 10 new deaths, 209 more cases

The Philippines' health ministry reported 10 new coronavirus deaths and 209 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 6,087, while deaths have reached 397.

It added that 29 more patients have recovered, bringing the total to 516.

Spain's death toll surpasses 20,000

The death toll from the coronavirus in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, moved past 20,000, the health

ministry said.

A total of 20,043 people have now succumbed to the disease, which killed 565 people in Spain during the past 24 hours, slightly down on the 585 reported a day earlier.

Singapore sees huge surge in new virus cases

Singapore reported 942 new coronavirus cases, a single-day high for the tiny city-state that pushed its total number of infections to 5,992, including 11 deaths.

The number of cases in Singapore has more than doubled over the past week amid an explosion of infections among foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories. This group now makes up around 60 percent of Singapore’s cases.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that it will take time to break the chain of transmission in the dorms. He wrote on Facebook that the vast majority of cases among migrant workers were mild, as the workers are young.

Iran lets some Tehran businesses reopen after virus lockdown

Iran allowed some businesses in the capital and nearby towns to re-open after weeks of lockdown aimed at containing the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East.

The country's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 73 during the past 24 hours to reach 5,031, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpour said on state TV.

The number of death recorded daily is one of the lowest in recent days, he said. The total number of people diagnosed with the Covid-19 disease caused by the new virus reached 80,868, he said.

Indonesia reports 325 new cases, total 6,248



Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the world's fourth most populous country to 6,248.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 535.

On Friday, Indonesia surpassed Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. It has the most number of deaths in Asia outside of China.

At least 20 Afghan presidential palace staff test positive for coronavirus

At least 20 officials working at Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's palace have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the 70-year-old leader to limit most of his contact with staff to digital communication, government sources said.

An official document delivered to the Presidential Palace in Kabul is thought to have infected staff, many of whom began feeling unwell and were tested earlier this month, according to a senior health official.

Confirmed cases hit 10,000 in Japan

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan rose to 10,000, NHK public broadcaster said, just days after a state of emergency was extended to the entire nation in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier appealed to the nation to stay indoors as new cases hit a record in the capital of Tokyo and fears medical services could fail in rural areas that are home to many elderly prompted the expansion of the state of emergency from an original seven areas.

At least 200 people have died from the virus in Japan, but Tokyo remains the hardest-hit area, reporting 201 new infections on Friday alone - a new record.

South Korea sees lowest daily jump since February 20

South Korea has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily jump since February 20, continuing a downward trend as officials discuss more sustainable forms of social distancing that allows for some communal and economic activity.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 10,653 cases and 232 virus-related deaths.

The caseload continued to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, where officials say the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since a surge of infections in late February.

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths



Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation's total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said.

Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok and had a history of going to public areas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

No new deaths were reported and 1,787 people have recovered, he said.

Thailand has reported 47 fatalities since the outbreak escalated in January.

Peru sees 26 more new deaths

The death toll in Peru rose to 300 after 26 additional fatalities from the coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Officials said the number of cases of the virus stood at 13,489 after 998 new cases were diagnosed. Overall, 6,541 patients have recovered.

Peru had its first death from the virus March 20 while the first case was seen March 6.

US surpasses 700,000 coronavirus cases

The United States passed 700,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

With the highest number of cases and deaths of any country in the world, the US had recorded 700,282 cases and 36,773 deaths as of 0030 GMT, according to the Baltimore-based university.

That marked an increase of 3,856 deaths in the past 24 hours, but that figure likely includes "probable" virus-linked deaths, which had not previously been counted.

This week, New York City said it would add 3,778 "probable" virus deaths to its official count.

Mexico registers 578 new cases of coronavirus

Mexican health officials reported 578 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 60 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 6,875 cases and 546 deaths.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the country might have nearly 56,000 people infected.

First coronavirus death in northern Syria - UN

A man in his fifties has become the first person to die from the coronavirus outbreak in the northeastern part of war-torn Syria, UN officials said.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said it received notice on Thursday of the death from WHO, which was not immediately available for comment.

The dead man was said to be 53 years old.

Chile preparing 'progressive' reopening of economy

Chile President Sebastian Pinera said his government is preparing a "progressive" restart of economic activity in the country that has been in lockdown for 45 days over the pandemic.

The South American country has recorded more than 9,200 coronavirus cases and 116 deaths.

Amid a general lockdown, curfew and school closures, Chile also ordered the mandatory wearing of masks on public transportation, in elevators and at gatherings of more than 10 people.

Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus

The Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, died on Friday after contracting Covid-19, two presidency spokesmen said on Twitter.

Kyari, who was in his 70s and had underlying health problems including diabetes, was the top official aide to 77-year-old President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the most powerful men in the country.

Kyari's was the highest profile death due to the disease in the West African country, which has 493 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

