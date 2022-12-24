Fast News

Weather-related car accidents around the country leave at least 17 dead and hundreds stranded on ice and snowbound roads, according to local media.

Hoak's restaurant is covered in ice from the spray of Lake Erie waves during a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region in Hamburg, New York. (Reuters)

A fearsome winter storm that has pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds has left more than a dozen people dead and about a million customers without power as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travellers making last-minute dashes for Christmas.

At least 17 weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states on Saturday as heavy snow, howling winds and dangerously frigid temperatures kept much of the nation, including the normally temperate south, in a frozen grip for a third straight day.

The "bomb cyclone" winter storm, one of the fiercest in decades, had already forced the cancellation of 2,300 US flights and the delay of 5,300 more, a day after nearly 6,000 were scrapped, according to tracking website Flightaware.com.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that "the most extreme disruptions are behind us as airline and airport operations gradually recover" — words that travelers stranded at airports including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit and New York were holding on to.

New York City resident Zack Cuyler, whose flight home to Houston on December 22 has been postponed then cancelled twice this week already, was "pretty steamed" about the chaos.

The 35-year-old now hopes to reach his loved ones by December 25. "I'm just glad I'll get to see my family for Christmas," he told AFP news agency.

In hard-hit New York state, Governor Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard to Erie County and its main city Buffalo, where authorities said emergency services have essentially collapsed in the face of extreme blizzard conditions.

"There are still likely hundreds of people still stuck in vehicles," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said early Saturday, adding that the National Guard was being sent "right into the city of Buffalo for these life-threatening rescues."

A giant tree lays across the intersection of West Delavan Avenue and Bidwell Parkway in Buffalo, NY. (The Buffalo News via AP)

Road ice and white-out conditions also led to the closure of some of the nation's busiest transport routes, including the cross-country Interstate 70, parts of which were temporarily shut down in Colorado and Kansas.

The National Weather Service warned about lethal conditions and urged residents in affected areas to remain indoors. On Friday, it said wind chills had sent temperatures plunging to -48 Celsius.

Blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold also knocked out power from Maine to Seattle, while a major electricity grid operator warned the 65 million people it serves across the eastern US that rolling blackouts might be required.

Some cities, including in the state of North Carolina, began implementing rolling blackouts due to high power demand, in some cases leaving people unable to safely heat their homes.

Severe weather warnings in Canada

In El Paso, Texas, desperate migrants who had crossed from Mexico huddled for warmth in churches, schools and a civic center, Rosa Falcon, a school teacher and volunteer told the AFP news agency.

But some still chose to stay outside in frigid temperatures because they feared attention from immigration authorities, she added.

While in Mexico, migrants who didn't cross the border camped in cold temperatures as they awaited a US Supreme Court decision on pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

In Chicago, Burke Patten of Night Ministry, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless, said: "We've been handing out cold weather gear, including coats, hats, gloves, thermal underwear, blankets and sleeping bags, along with hand and foot warmers."

The National Weather Service forecast that dangerously cold conditions would continue throughout the central and eastern United States over the weekend before temperatures returned to more normal seasonal weather next week.

Luggage is amassed in the baggage claim area at Toronto Pearson International Airport. (The Canadian Press via AP)

In Canada, some were taking the biting cold in their stride, including stoic last-minute holiday shoppers in downtown Toronto.

Canadian provinces have nonetheless issued severe weather warnings.

Hundreds of thousands were left without power in Ontario and Quebec, while many flights were cancelled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Passengers on several stalled trains in Ontario say they have been in the rail cars for up to 18 hours due to extreme weather conditions, including University of Ottawa student Darcy Pyrell who told CP24 of having a thermos of macaroni and cheese for dinner Friday — and nothing since.

"A four-hour trip is now 18 hours long," rider Lucy Ellis told the Toronto Star. "All of us are just very tired. I slept on the floor for an hour, frustration is just growing."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies