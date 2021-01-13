Fast News

Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives begins debate on a historic second impeachment of President Trump over his supporters' attack on Capitol, which left five dead.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks outside the House chamber, at US Capitol in Washington, US, on January 12, 2021. (Reuters)

The US House of Representatives has begun debating legislation to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time of his presidency.

The House is set to first hold a vote on setting rules for Wednesday's debate.

If it is approved, as expected, it will set the stage for a vote later in the day on the passage of one article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech he made last week that led to rioting in the US Capitol.

Republicans backing Trump impeachment

After spending four years defending President Trump's behaviour, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly January 6 attack on Congress.

Below are some of the Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives begins session:

Liz Cheney

The No. 3 House Republican, Cheney was the most senior member of her party to vote against efforts to challenge the Jan. 6 Electoral College results confirming Trump's loss.

The daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney is a rising star in the party.

Adam Kinzinger

A frequent Trump critic, Kinzinger said Trump broke his oath of office by inciting his supporters to insurrection and used his position to attack the legislative branch of government.

These are quite literally the things that incite insurrections. Four years of programming people with this message. This is also quite literally anti-democracy. Let’s get rid of this “DC for fame” culture that this exemplifies. https://t.co/e9F6CkOiT0 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 13, 2021

John Katko

Katko was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment.

Fred Upton

Upton in November said Trump had shown no proof of his claims that his election d efeat was the result of widespread fraud.

Jaime Herrera Beutler

Herrera Beutler is a moderate from the state of Washington. "The president's offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have," she said in a statement.

