The legislation coincides with Democratic President Joe Biden's efforts to contain the number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border, many of whom are fleeing dangerous conditions in Central America.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, June 18, 2020. (AP)

The House has voted to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers and immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters abroad, giving Democrats a win in the year’s first vote on an issue that once again faces a steep uphill climb in Congress.

On a near party-line 228-197 vote on Thursday, lawmakers approved one bill offering legal status to around 2 million Dreamers, brought to the US illegally as children, and hundreds of thousands of other migrants from a dozen troubled countries.

Passage seemed imminent for a second measure creating similar protect ions for 1 million farm workers who have worked in the US illegally; the government estimates they comprise half the nation's agricultural laborers.

Both bills hit a wall of opposition from Republicans insistent that any immigration legislation bolster security at the Mexican border, which waves of migrants have tried breaching in recent weeks. The GOP has accused congressional Democrats of ignoring that problem and President Joe Biden of fueling it by erasing former President Donald Trump's restrictive policies, even though that surge began while Trump was still in office.

The House bills' prospects were gloomy in the evenly split Senate, where the 50 Democrats will need at least 10 GOP supporters to break Republican filibusters.

Border security spat

The outlook was even grimmer for Biden's more ambitious goal of legislation making citizenship possible for all 11 million immigrants in the US illegally, easing visa restrictions, improving border security technology and spending billions in Central America to ease problems that prompt people to leave.

Democrats said their bills were aimed not at border security but at addressing groups of immigrants who deserve to be helped.

“They're so much of our country,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat-California, said of Dreamers, who like many immigrants have held frontline jobs during the pandemic. “These immigrant communities strengthen, enrich and ennoble our nation, and they must be allowed to stay.”

Neither House measure would directly affect those trying to cross the boundary from Mexico. Republicans criticised them anyway for lacking border security provisions and turned the debate into an opportunity to lambast Biden, who's ridden a wave of popularity since taking office and winning a massive Covid-19 relief package.

“It is a Biden border crisis, and it is spinning out of control,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Representative-California.

While the number of migrants caught trying to cross the border from Mexico has been rising since April, the 100,441 encountered last month was the highest figure since March 2019.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said the number is tracking toward a 20-year high.

Democrats were making that problem worse, Republicans said, with bills they said entice smugglers to sneak more immigrants into the US and provide amnesty to immigrants who break laws to enter and live in the country.

Nine largely moderate Republicans joined all Democrats in backing the Dreamers bill.

Biden has suspended work on Trump’s wall along the Mexican border, ended his separation of young children from migrant families and allowed apprehended minors to stay in the US as officials decide if they can legally remain. He has also turned away most single adults and families.

What the bills constitute

The “Dreamer” bill would grant conditional legal status for 10 years to many immigrants up to age 18 who were brought into the US illegally before this year. They'd have to graduate from high school or have equivalent educational credentials, not have serious criminal records and meet other conditions.

To attain legal permanent residence, often called a green card, they'd have to obtain a higher education degree, serve in the military or be employed for at least three years.

Like all others with green cards, they could then apply for citizenship after five years.

The measure would also grant green cards to an estimated 400,000 immigrants with temporary protected status, which allows temporary residence to people who have fled violence or natural disasters in a dozen countries.

The other bill would let immigrant farm workers who've worked in the country illegally over the past two years – along their spouses and children – get certified agriculture worker status.

That would let them remain in the US for renewable 5 1/2-year periods.

To earn green cards, they would have to pay a $1,000 fine and work for up to an additional eight years, depending on how long they've already held farm jobs.

The legislation would also cap wage increases, streamline the process for employers to get H-2A visas that let immigrants work legally on farm jobs and phase in a mandatory system for electronically verifying that agriculture workers are in the US legally.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies