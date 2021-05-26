Fast News

Several people killed and others wounded as gunman opens fire in a light rail yard in San Jose city, says county sheriff's office.

Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, US, on May 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Gunfire has erupted at a rail yard in San Jose in US state of California and a sheriff's spokesperson said there were multiple fatalities and injuries and that the suspect is dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said that he could not specify the number of fatalities and injuries.

"I can't confirm the exact number of injuries and fatalities but I will tell you that they are multiple injuries and multiple fatalities in this case," Davis said. He added that "the suspect is confirmed deceased."

The victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees, Davis said.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and across a freeway from the airport.

The facility is a transit control centre that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

