The worldwide death toll from Covid-19 passed 90,000 with more than 1.5 million infections. Here are the latest updates for April 10:

A woman wearing face masks sits with her dog as the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, aboard a shuttle bus at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada US, April 9, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, April 10, 2020:

US records 1,783 virus deaths in past 24 hours

The United States recorded 1,783 deaths related to the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm on Thursday (0030 GMT Friday).

The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's record toll of 1,973.

The total number of US fatalities linked to the virus now stands at 16,478, the second-highest tally in the world after Italy.

Mexico registers 3,441 cases of coronavirus



Mexico has registered 260 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 3,441 cases and 194 deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Among the dead were two pregnant women.

One of the two women gave birth to a son before passing away, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference, noting that pregnant women are highly susceptible to infection caused by the virus.

Mainland China reports 42 new coronavirus cases vs 63 day earlier

Mainland China reported on Friday 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 cases involving travellers from overseas, down from 63 cases a day earlier.

China's National Health Commission said in a statement that 47 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were also reported in the mainland, down from 61 new cases a day earlier.

The total number of infections in mainland China now stands at 81,907, while the death toll rose by one to 3,336

Panama reports 224 new coronavirus cases



Panama registered 224 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 2,752 cases, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 66.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies