Covid-19 has infected at least 2.3 million people and killed more than 160,000 globally. Here are the updates for April 19:

People wait for a distribution of masks and food from the Reverand Al Sharpton in the Harlem neighbourhood of New York after a new state mandate was issued requiring residents to wear face coverings in public due to Covid-19 on April 18, 2020. (AP)

Sunday, April 19:

Global coronavirus deaths exceed 160,000

Global fatalities from the novel coronavirus surpassed 160,000 Sunday, according to a running tally by global tracker Worldometre.

The data counted 160,759 deaths as at 0300GMT, while the numbers of cases and recoveries stand at 2,331,727 and 597,194 respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country in the world, with the highest numbers of infections and deaths. It recorded more than 738,913 cases and an excess of 39,015 fatalities.

While Italy has the second-highest death toll with 23,227, Spain has the second highest cases with more than 194,416.

Overall, the virus has spread to 210 countries and territories since it first emerged in China in December.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

China reports 16 new cases

China's National Health Commission reported 16 new cases on April 18, the lowest number since March 17 and down from 27 a day earlier, according to data published.

Of the new cases, 9 were imported infections, the lowest since March 13 and down from 17 a day earlier. The remaining 7 confirmed cases were locally transmitted, down from 10 the previous day.

Newly discovered asymptomatic cases were at 44, down from 54 a day earlier. Three of the new cases were imported, according to the health commission.

No new deaths were reported, it said.

South Korea reports single-digit new cases

South Korea reported single-digit new cases for the first time in two months with eight new daily cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The nation's total tally is 10,661 cases and 234 deaths.

US records 1,891 deaths in past 24 hours

The death toll in the US climbed by 1,891 in the past 24 hours to reach 38,664, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The US has seen a total of 732,197 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the global health crisis, according to the Baltimore-based university.

It is the highest number of virus cases and deaths of any country in the world.

Mexico's registers 7,497 cases, 650 deaths

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that Mexico has registered 7,497 confirmed cases and 650 deaths.

That is up from 6,875 cases and 546 deaths on Friday.

Coronavirus cases in Brazil rise to 36,599

Cases in Brazil rose by 2,917 to 36,599, the health ministry said.

Brazil has more cases than any other country in Latin America.

Deaths rose by 206 to 2,347, the ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies