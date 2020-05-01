Fast News

The number of global coronavirus deaths has surpassed 230,000 with more than 3.2 million infections, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University tracker. Here are the updates for May 1, 2020.

A medical professional conducts tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bolinas, a coastal enclave in Northern California where all residents are being tested for the novel coronavirus and its antibodies on Monday, one of the first such efforts since the pandemic hit the United States three months ago, in Bolinas, California, U.S. April 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, May 1, 2020

US records over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours

The United States recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the third day running, according to the latest real-time tally reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country – hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities – recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday.

At least 62,906 people have now died in the United States, according to the Baltimore-based university.

Mexico reports 1,425 new cases, 127 deaths

Mexican health officials reported 1,425 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 127 new deaths in the country, bringing the total to 19,224 cases and 1,859 deaths.

NYC subway halting overnight service for cleaning

New York City's subway system, long celebrated for its all-night service, will shut down each day from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. so trains and stations can be disinfected, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, two days after saying the system had gotten ‚"disgusting" during the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, a Navy hospital ship sent a month ago to relieve stress on hospitals has left the city, as fatalities inched downward and unemployment claims in the state soared again.

IMF approves emergency loans for Mali, Ethiopia

The IMF approved loans worth hundreds of millions of dollars for Mali and Ethiopia to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington-based crisis lender has stepped up its global financing efforts in recent weeks to help countries weather the coronavirus crisis.

The IMF board granted $411 million to Ethiopia on the Horn of Africa to help relieve the pandemic's effects on its fast-growing economy.

On the opposite side of the continent, Mali will receive $200 million to help plug the deficit created by government spending to blunt the coronavirus impact.

California to shut down certain beaches

Beaches in some parts of southern California will be shut down from Friday, the state's governor announced, to avoid a repeat of the huge crowds that flocked there last weekend.

"We're going to do a hard close ... just in the Orange County area," Gavin Newsom said.

"Specific issues on some of those beaches have raised alarm bells," he added, referring to the thousands of people who packed beaches in the county – notably Newport Beach and Huntington Beach – last weekend amid a heatwave.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies