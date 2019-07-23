Mehmet Hakan Atilla, 48, the former deputy director general at Turkish state lender Halkbank, was sentenced in May 2018 in New York for violating US sanctions on Iran.

A vehicle belonging to security officials and FCI Schuylkill federal prison is seen on July 19, 2019 in Pennsylvania, the United States where reportedly Mehmet Hakan Atilla, 48, the former deputy director-general​ at Turkish state lender Halkbank, was released Friday from the prison. (AA)

After his release from a federal US prison last week, a former Turkish banking executive has left New York's JFK airport for repatriation to Turkey.

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, 48, the former deputy director general at Turkish state lender Halkbank, was sentenced in May 2018 in New York for violating US sanctions on Iran.

However, the judge allowed the time he had served after being arrested a year earlier to be credited in the sentence, and his release on July 19 was announced earlier due to good behaviour.

On Sunday, Atilla was moved to York County Prison in Pennsylvania for deportation.

An official Anadolu Agency contacted from the prison confirmed that Atilla was handed over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

He is expected to land in Istanbul on Wednesday morning.

When Atilla was convicted, Turkey blasted the verdict as “a scandalous decision in a scandalous case” and “a conspiracy aimed at complicating Turkey’s internal politics and intervening in Turkey’s internal affairs."

Atilla’s arrest came after Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab was arrested in 2016 in the US for violating sanctions on Iran.

Cooperating with prosecutors, he gave testimony against Atilla which was used to convict the banker.

Source: AA