Shooter kills 14 students and one teacher at an elementary school in south-central Texas state, officials say.
An 18-year-old gunman has shot dead 14 children and a teacher at a Texas elementary school, the state's governor said.
The assailant "shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Governor Greg Abbott told a news conference on Tuesday.
He said the shooting suspect, a local teenager, was also "deceased," adding that "it is believed that responding officers killed him."
Source: TRTWorld and agencies