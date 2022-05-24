Fast News

Shooter kills 14 students and one teacher at an elementary school in south-central Texas state, officials say.

Shooting in Texas comes less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers. (AP)

An 18-year-old gunman has shot dead 14 children and a teacher at a Texas elementary school, the state's governor said.

The assailant "shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Governor Greg Abbott told a news conference on Tuesday.

He said the shooting suspect, a local teenager, was also "deceased," adding that "it is believed that responding officers killed him."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies